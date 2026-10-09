4 NFL DFS Lineup Stacks for Week 5, Including a Geno Smith, Garrett Wilson Pairing

A sound fantasy football strategy is found in this publication. The goal: find an offensive player with a high-scoring, probable output. Ensure their matchup favors both the quarterback and the wide receiver. Then press them as lineup stacks in DFS. If they have great games as projected, elite output reaches two names instead of one. It's riskier, but very rewarding. The following are four lineup stacks I adore in Week 5.

Defensive EPA Statistics are from draftwithdoug.com

Fantasy Points Allowed Statistics are from footballdb.com

Salaries are based on FanDuel DFS

Projections are from Thomas Carelli at On SI

Jacoby Brissett and Trey McBride

Combined Cost $ Projected 0.5 PPR Points Salary Multiple Projected $14,000 31.0 2.2x

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass to tight end Trey McBride (85) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions rank as follows: 30th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, 30th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers, 32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks, and 32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Tight Ends.

The matchup is prime for Brissett and McBride to both go lethal. I am projecting McBride to have a 45.0% touchdown probability and a target share lead in Week 5 (11.3).

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Combined Cost $ Projected 0.5 PPR Points Salary Multiple Projected $17,100 36.1 2.1x

The Arizona Cardinals rank as follows: 31st in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, 32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers, and 28th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks.

The Lions-Cardinals matchup should absolutely become a shootout. Especially given that both defenses are weak against the pass, explosive plays may quickly open up, creating space for St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and, on the Cardinals' side, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.

St. Brown has my second-highest touchdown probability of the week: 52.0%.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua

Combined Cost $ Projected 0.5 PPR Points Salary Multiple Projected $16,800 34.6 2.1x

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring a touchdown run in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Davante Adams is good enough to be in this stack if desired, and good enough to beat Nacua. His ownership will naturally be lower than Nacua's. Regardless, both options make a great deal of sense.

The Bills rank 27th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers, and also 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks.

The Rams are on the home end of this big travel game, with Buffalo traveling about 2,500 miles to the west. In a dome, at home, and healthy, the sky is the limit. Nacua's Week 4 was explosive despite injury concerns, as he threw for 125 yards on 9 receptions against a tougher Eagles secondary.

Geno Smith and Garrett Wilson

Combined Cost $ Projected 0.5 PPR Points Salary Multiple Projected $14,100 28.6 2.0x

This is the more aggressive, less-owned stack to leverage in Week 5. The Jets will be without Adonai Mitchell for the third straight game. In that time, Wilson's target share has been well above 30%. I project that number to be near 40% in the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns rank 27th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers, and 25th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks. In a recent chart I made weighing over 20 different categories, the Jets' play-calling has been rated top-15 in the NFL on offense; not elite, but certainly not as bad as people label it.

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