Fantasy Football DFS Stacks: Trevor Lawrence, Parker Washington Lead 4 Week 1 Duos

High-scoring matchups will ensure that a ton of fantasy points are scored. It is common sense. A team scores a lot, and their skill players will succeed. Many fantasy managers use this strategy to stack success. If one quarterback goes lethal, so will one or many of his pass-catchers. In running my Week 1 Projections, I found these 5 promising lineup stacks to bring you gethelplineup a profitable result.

Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins

Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It would be expensive to stack Burrow with Chase in DFS formats. Luckily for us, the Bengals have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NFL. Tee Higgins would be the WR1 on a large number of NFL rosters. Yet, he is a WR2. A player who finished as a top-10 wide receiver in 2024 fantasy football, we recognize talent and where it can thrive in an advantageous matchup.

ESPN ranks the Buccaneers as the 18th-best cornerback grouping and 13th-best safety duo. Tampa Bay is moving Jacob Parrish to play on the perimeter this season instead of his usual nickel-corner role, where Parrish had a 2025 DVOA of +11.3. That is an evident risk that should favor Higgins and Chase, since Zyon McCollum will not shadow either player.

Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington

Vs. Cleveland Browns

You want Parker Washington to be your Jacksonville Jaguar. Liam Coen has risen from Assistant WR Coach and Assistant QB Coach to Offensive Coordinator across multiple NFL teams, and now to Head Coach in Jacksonville. Since the beginning of 2018, Coen's primary slot wide receiver has been averaging 17.7 fantasy points per game (PPR). The success stories include Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, and now Parker Washington.

Myles Harden will be the nickel corner on Washington for much of this game. In 2025, Harden's DVOA was -11.6. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are the hottest pick in Week 1 Survivor Pools, expected to score plenty of points.

Kirk Cousins and Tre Tucker

Vs. Miami Dolphins

My Sleeper Wide Receiver of the Week is Tre Tucker. He will benefit highly after Brock Bowers was listed out for 1-2 weeks. Tucker is projected to lead the team in passing yard share (25%), with Jalen Nailor trailing second in the pecking order (23%) and Michael Mayer third (22%). It will be thin on margins across all three, and truthfully, they can all be stacked with Cousins at your preference.

The Raiders play host to the Miami Dolphins in a loud Allegiant Stadium. The Miami Dolphins are ranked 32nd at both cornerback and safety — the worst team in the NFL. Feel free to call Cousins "washed," but he was rated by PFF as the NFL's 14th-best quarterback in 2025, 23rd-best in 2024, and 7th-best in 2023.

Jordan Love and Christian Watson

At Minnesota Vikings

The latest FPI update lists the Green Bay Packers as the 3rd-best offense in the NFL. With a scoring average of 23.0 points per team in the NFL, the Packers are implied to score about 26 points per game in 2026.

Since 2023, Love has played 8 indoor games. He is averaging 2.1 more fantasy points per game and a touchdown-to-interception rate of 5.3-to-1, in contrast to his 2.6-to-1 rate when outdoors.

I especially have my eyes set on using Watson as the stacked wideout this week. As the boundary receiver, Watson will attack down the field, often facing man coverage. He ranks among the NFL's elite in that role, which led the Packers to award him a massive contract this past offseason. The Vikings also match up as the NFL's 30th-rated safety grouping.

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