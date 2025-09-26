Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart Debate: Is Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen Or Ladd McConkey WR1?
The Los Angeles Chargers’ identity has shifted to start the 2025 season, focusing on a high-powered passing attack headlined by Josh Herbert and a quality group of receivers. With the sustained production of Ladd McConkey, the breakout effort of Quentin Johnston, and the seamless re-addition of Kenan Allen, Los Angeles’ pass game has helped the Chargers get out to a 3-0 start to the new year.
While all three receivers have performed solidly, no member of the trio has emerged as the dominant WR1 in the Chargers’ offense. Here’s a look at who could find separation in the receiving corps as the season rolls on:
Quentin Johnston Fantasy Outlook
Johnston burst onto the scene to start the season, with a two-touchdown performance in the season-opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. His 24.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues ranked third among receivers around the league entering Week 2. Over the following two weeks, Johnston has sustained his solid production, chipping in 14.9 points or more in each of the past two games.
It’s hard to project Johnston as WR7 down the stretch of the season as his current ranking stands, but his play through three games has presented reason to believe he could take over as the leading option in the Chargers’ receiving corps going forward.
Ladd McConkey Fantasy Outlook
McConkey hasn’t had the start to the season many expected, but his volume has provided a solid floor in fantasy. He hasn’t been able to match a 13.9-point performance in Week 1, but matchups versus the Las Vegas Raiders and Chiefs, have provided touch assignments for the second-year receiver.
His production hasn’t matched a stellar rookie campaign thus far, but McConkey is likely to post a breakout performance any week, now with a matchup versus the New York Giants highlighted on the schedule for Week 4. Still, I can’t rank McConkey as the team’s WR1 over Johnston’s three consecutive weeks of notable production.
Keenan Allen Fantasy Outlook
Through three games, Keenan Allen has posed arguably the most compelling argument as the leader of this receiving group from a fantasy football perspective. The savvy veteran has eclipsed 17.0 fantasy points in each of his first three games, leading the Chargers with 19 receptions through three weeks.
Allen has a clear case as WR1 for the Chargers, but like Johnston, it’s hard for me to project a top-10 finish among receivers in fantasy for the veteran wideout. With that said, it’s hard to ignore his PPR ranking of WR6 entering Week 4.
Final Verdict
All three receivers are quality start candidates on a week-to-week basis, due in large part to Herbert’s stellar play through three games. While each member of the trio makes an enticing argument, I feel Johnston’s volume combined with his big-play ability gives him the best case as WR1 in a star-studded Chargers passing attack.
Though Allen has provided a safer floor through the first three games of the season, Johnston’s versatility and athleticism separates him for me, especially with all three wideouts entering Week 4 with north of 20 targets in the pass game.