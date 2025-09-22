Kyren Williams, Keenan Allen Lead Top Five Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 4
I always look forward to projecting the top five offenses in the upcoming week of football. It really adds some great analysis that may have been otherwise overlooked. In Week 3, we had four absolute hits, and one total miss. Our Top Five in Week 3: Bills (31), Buccaneers (29), Colts (41), Falcons (0!), Bears (31). At least I now know to not trust the Atlanta Falcons... that game was brutal. Good thing is that we always have next week, and so look at these five offenses to score big in Week 4.
1. Buffalo Bills (Vs Saints)
This is a layup of a number one pick. The Saints are bad and we saw that against the Seahawks on Sunday when they got trounced in a 44-13 Road Loss. The Seahawks did not require much in that game. In 27 minutes, they ran less than sixty total plays and scored those 44 points on 320 Yards — extremely high efficiency. The Bills go without saying that they are good. The Saints will get trounced again, there is little reason to say otherwise.
Stock Watch: Very High on James Cook, Dalton Kincaid
2. LA Rams (Vs Colts)
The Colts look absolutely fantastic through three games, but this is thanks to their offense. They are 2nd in total offense, and a nice 7th ranked in total defense. However, expect that to reel back quite a bit. Per the FPI, the Colts are just the 23rd best defense. If any team can expose them, it will be the Rams. They are among the best, smartest offenses in the football and they are coming off of an angersome 26-33 loss to the Eagles. At home, expect points, and a lot of them. They are implied to score 26.5, per oddsmakers.
Stock Watch: Very High on Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams. Blake Corum is slowly rising.
3. Green Bay Packers (@ Cowboys)
Am I allowed to toot my own horn? I did state that the Browns could provide for a trap game, and that they did. That being said, this game is not a trap. The Cowboys defense is abysmal. They let up 37 Points to the Giants — who looked awful versus the Chiefs — and then 31 Points to the Bears. The Cowboys rank 30th in total defense, and the Packers have the recipe the break this game open. The Packers are coming off of a bad loss to the Browns, so they will come out fast and angry. Josh Jacobs should score today and Tucker Kraft and company will work the play-action pass, mixed with some deep-shots. The Packers imply to score 27 Points this week.
Stock Watch: High on Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft
4. LA Chargers (@ Giants)
This is perhaps the most impressive team in the NFL right now. Justin Herbert is +600 to win league MVP, and I would argue that he should be the favorite. They look great, and the Giants are no match on the field and in the coaching room. They can beat you with McConkey and Keenan Allen, or with Omarion Hampton. They lose Najee Harris, but that gives minimal concern for this offense. They will use Hassan Haskins as needed. As a New Yorker myself, MetLife Stadium gives zero home field advantage once the fans start chanting for Jaxson Dart. The Chargers imply to score 26.5 Points.
Stock Watch: High on Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Omarion Hampton
5. Baltimore Ravens (@ Chiefs)
Give me the Ravens again in Week 4. They are yet to play in Week 3, but I expect a shootout in primetime. On a short-week, I am not worried about a fall off in Arrowhead. The Chiefs defense is just mid-pack, and that is not enough to contain Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are implied to score 25.5 points, with good reason. Despite a Sunday Night victory, the Chiefs are not surprising anyone, and will not at least until they get back Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.
Stock Watch: Up on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry