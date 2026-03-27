Luka Doncic, Nic Claxton, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Nets

The last game for this Friday’s NBA slate, which has a total of 10 games, will feature a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

LeBron James Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) runs down court during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Forward the Lakers, LeBron James has been lighting up the stat sheet in the last four games he has played, particularly in rebounds and assists. In three of his last four games, he has had over 12.5 rebounds+assists. In these three games, he hit the over; he had a combined average of 20.7 of the two statistics. He should be able to keep the following high average up on Friday against the Nets.

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Brooklyn this season is in the bottom half of the NBA in most rebounds allowed per game and assists allowed per game. The Nets have been especially poor in limiting rebounds as of late. In their last three games, they are allowing the fourth-highest average in the NBA, 57.7 RPG.

Noah Clowney Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If wing for Brooklyn, Noah Clowney plays against the Lakers on Friday–he is a game-time decision—his under on his 1.5 made 3-point prop is a great play.

Clowney, in his last 10 games, has made two or more 3-pointers just three times over the following span. Also, in the lone game Clowney played against Los Angeles this season, he had zero makes from distance.

Luka Doncic Over 31.5 Points

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball down court during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is having one of the best recent scoring stretches any player has had in the NBA this season. In his last six games, he has had 32 or more points every single time. The following stretch includes outings where Doncic dropped 60, 40, and 43 points. Against a subpar defensive team, Doncic should be able to have another notable scoring night on Friday.

The Nets, over their last three games, are allowing the 11th-most PPG in the NBA, 123.0.

Drake Powell Under 2.5 Rebounds

Mar 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rookie guard for the Nets, Drake Powell, has had a bit of an underwhelming season. Within this, he has struggled to produce rebounds for Brooklyn, especially recently. In his last five games, he has had three or more rebounds just twice. Going against the Lakers, the following trend should continue to take place for Powell when it comes to hitting the under on his Friday rebounding line at 2.5.

Los Angeles this season is allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 49.1.

Nic Claxton Under 9.5 Points

Jan 23, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Big man for the Nets, Nic Claxton has struggled to score lately, and that alone is enough to take his under on points prop against the Lakers.

In his last 11 games, Claxton has had 10 or more points just three times. The Lakers are an average defensive team, allowing the 15th fewest PPG in the NBA this season, 115.1. The following level of defense should be enough to hold Claxton under his 9.5 point prop for Friday night.

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