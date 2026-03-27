Luka Doncic, Nic Claxton, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Nets
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The last game for this Friday’s NBA slate, which has a total of 10 games, will feature a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.
LeBron James Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists
Forward the Lakers, LeBron James has been lighting up the stat sheet in the last four games he has played, particularly in rebounds and assists. In three of his last four games, he has had over 12.5 rebounds+assists. In these three games, he hit the over; he had a combined average of 20.7 of the two statistics. He should be able to keep the following high average up on Friday against the Nets.
Brooklyn this season is in the bottom half of the NBA in most rebounds allowed per game and assists allowed per game. The Nets have been especially poor in limiting rebounds as of late. In their last three games, they are allowing the fourth-highest average in the NBA, 57.7 RPG.
Noah Clowney Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers
If wing for Brooklyn, Noah Clowney plays against the Lakers on Friday–he is a game-time decision—his under on his 1.5 made 3-point prop is a great play.
Clowney, in his last 10 games, has made two or more 3-pointers just three times over the following span. Also, in the lone game Clowney played against Los Angeles this season, he had zero makes from distance.
Luka Doncic Over 31.5 Points
Luka Doncic is having one of the best recent scoring stretches any player has had in the NBA this season. In his last six games, he has had 32 or more points every single time. The following stretch includes outings where Doncic dropped 60, 40, and 43 points. Against a subpar defensive team, Doncic should be able to have another notable scoring night on Friday.
The Nets, over their last three games, are allowing the 11th-most PPG in the NBA, 123.0.
Drake Powell Under 2.5 Rebounds
Rookie guard for the Nets, Drake Powell, has had a bit of an underwhelming season. Within this, he has struggled to produce rebounds for Brooklyn, especially recently. In his last five games, he has had three or more rebounds just twice. Going against the Lakers, the following trend should continue to take place for Powell when it comes to hitting the under on his Friday rebounding line at 2.5.
Los Angeles this season is allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 49.1.
Nic Claxton Under 9.5 Points
Big man for the Nets, Nic Claxton has struggled to score lately, and that alone is enough to take his under on points prop against the Lakers.
In his last 11 games, Claxton has had 10 or more points just three times. The Lakers are an average defensive team, allowing the 15th fewest PPG in the NBA this season, 115.1. The following level of defense should be enough to hold Claxton under his 9.5 point prop for Friday night.
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Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops