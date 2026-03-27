How the Brooklyn Nets Can Limit LeBron James in Matchup with Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers to close out their four-game West Coast trip.

The Nets were crushed by the Lakers 125-109 on Feb. 3, as LeBron James put up 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and seven assists.

At the time of their previous meeting, the Nets were still looking to compete for a play-in spot, but now, Brooklyn is stationed towards the bottom of the standings and perhaps looking to lose out and secure a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are looking to nail down the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

That means James should get a decent workload in this upcoming matchup, at least in the first half, as the Lakers will almost certainly use this game as a good opportunity to develop good habits and chemistry heading into the postseason.

The 41-year-old James has looked sharp as ever, averaging numbers that are a touch under his prime averages but with similar efficiency.

James has essentially abandoned the 3-point shot, instead looking to get out ahead in transition, either on and off the ball, while showcasing the same bounce the 18-year-old kid from Akron displayed when he first stepped onto an NBA hardwood.

Simply put, James is still looking the part of a superstar out there on the court despite logging more seasons than anyone in NBA history, which takes an unfathomable work ethic and attention to detail on your mindset and body.

While the Nets may not have much to play for at this stage of the season, how they plan to defend James could at least go a long way in terms of helping them build positive momentum to close the season and get real-time reps of how to limit one of the most athletically gifted athletes in all of sports.

I expect to see Nic Claxton continue to defend closer to the level than the paint during many possessions, with the other Nets defenders staying glued to other shooters stationed behind the arc.

I also expect the Nets to apply heavy ball pressure against Luka Dončić and force the ball out of his hands to disrupt the Lakers' transition offense, where James thrives.

The Nets can at least make it harder for James to score if their defense stays connected, disrupt passing lanes, and keep as many bodies in the lane as possible.