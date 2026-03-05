Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Nuggets vs. Lakers

A featured night game on Amazon Prime will showcase a star-studded matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. Here are five of the best player props to take for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Deandre Ayton Under 7.5 Rebounds

Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts against the LA Clippers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big man for the Lakers, Deandre Ayton should hit the under on his rebounding prop against the Nuggets. In his last 10 games, he has been 50/50 in hitting the over on this rebounding prop line, getting eight or more rebounds five times. His opponent being the Nuggets on Thursday, is why his under on rebounding is a great play.

Denver this season is allowing the sixth-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 51.0. Also, Ayton, in his last two games against them, has had under eight rebounds. This includes a game when he was on the Portland Trail Blazers. In this contest, Ayton played 19 minutes and secured zero rebounds.

LeBron James Over 19.5 Points

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Star for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, looks in line to cover his over on his points prop against the Nuggets.

James in four of his last five games has had 20 or more points. Also, Denver has been poor defensively in their last three games. Over this stretch, they have the fourth-highest points per game average in the NBA, 123.0. With James recent success in scoring the ball and Denver’s recent volatility on defense, taking the over on James player point prop is a great play.

Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 Rebounds

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic has been putting up big rebounding numbers all season. But against the Lakers, he should be halted from having a huge night on the boards.

Los Angeles this season is allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 49.0. Also, Jokic, in his last three games against the Lakers, has had fewer than 14 rebounds every single time. The combination of these two feats makes Jokic’s under the right side of his rebounding player prop to take on Thursday night.

Luka Doncic Over 8.5 Assists

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic looks primed to hit the over on his 8.5 assists line against the Nuggets. One reason is that Denver has allowed large assist totals consistently in their last three games. Over this brief span, they are giving up the sixth most assists per game in the NBA, 28.7. Also, Doncic, in his last three games against the Nuggets, has had nine or more assists twice.

Christian Braun Under 12.5 Points

Feb 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) smiles after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Combo guard for Denver, Christian Braun, should struggle to generate buckets on Thursday night against Los Angeles.

The Lakers, in their last three games, have been elite defensively, allowing just 102.0 PPG. This ties with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fifth-lowest PPG average over this stretch of contests. Also, Braun, in his last three games against Los Angeles, has just covered the over on his 12.5 point prop line for Thursday night one time.

