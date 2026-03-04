New Report Reveals When LeBron James Will Decide His Lakers Future

After Thursday’s game against Zion Williamson and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers will have 21 games left on the regular-season schedule.

All of these remaining games in the final stretch of the regular season will be crucial to the Lakers' position in the Western Conference standings and what seed they’ll end up with, or even if they fall into the Play-In Tournament.

Along with all that goes into the final push, there’s still no word from superstar LeBron James on whether he’ll retire after the 2025-26 campaign or what he may do in NBA free agency this summer.

LeBron James Won’t Decide Future Until the NBA Offseason

Feb 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

James has been asked several times this season whether he’ll continue his career after a record-setting 23rd year in the league, and has made it clear that a decision hasn’t been made.

However, there was some clarity on when that decision will be made from Dan Woike of The Athletic.

And if James doesn’t want to play anymore, league sources remind The Athletic that those career-defining decisions — leaving Cleveland for Miami, returning home, joining the Lakers — weren’t made until well after seasons ended. While there’s a chance that James knows which way he’s leaning, one league source said James is also smart enough to know it would be foolish to make any permanent decisions in the emotional fog of an 82-game season.

There is no reason for James to stir the pot during the final games of the season, as it would be nothing but a distraction for the Lakers and unfair to his teammates and the organization. That said, it’s not all that surprising that he’d hold off until the summer to reveal his plans for the immediate future.

Cavs Reunion Could Be LeBron's Final Move

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

All signs seem to point to James leaving the Lakers this summer, with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers rumored to be ready to court him in free agency. James has been linked to the Warriors a few times over the past couple of years, but a return to Cleveland for a third and final stint appears to be gaining steam.

Returning to the Lakers seems less and less likely, with the franchise, by appearances, ready to move on from the future Hall of Famer and begin building around superstar Luka Doncic as the new face of the team.

The Lakers’ front office, which is undergoing drastic changes under new ownership led by Mark Walter, will almost certainly be aggressive in its efforts to improve this roster. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is rumored to be the team’s primary trade target, while going after 3-and-D wings like Peyton Watson might be the focus in free agency.

