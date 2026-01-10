Luther Burden III, Blake Corum Headline Fantasy Football Wild Card Sleepers

NFL Wild Card weekend kicks off on Saturday afternoon, featuring two notable NFC matchups to open the first round postseason play. Sunday’s slate will feature three notable games, concluded with a matchup on Monday Night Football. Fantasy football managers will have a plethora of contributors to choose from for Wild Card lineups, but will be on the lookout for potential sleepers for optimal production. Such sleepers could make a notable impact from a fantasy standpoint, presenting tremendous value among DFS lineups. Here are four quality sleeper options ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card slate:

Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A stellar campaign from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford vastly overshadowed significant production from the backfield throughout the regular season. In his second NFL season, Blake Corum carved out a notable role behind Pro Bowler Kyren Williams, totaling 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns. Earlier in the season, Corum posted one of his best performances of the season, racking up 81 yards and a touchdown in just seven carries. Los Angeles’ rushing attack will sustain notable volume, and should feature Corum in a significant role as they look to establish the run, coming into Saturday’s game as a 10.5-point favorite.

Luther Burden III - Chicago Bears

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After a relatively quiet start to the season, posting negative yardage in two of his first four games, Luther Burden III posted a steady streak of production down the stretch of the season. Over his final eight games, Burden averaged 4.3 catches for 60.1 yards, offering stable production to Chicago’s passing attack. Matched up against a struggling Green Bay Packers defense, I’m confident Burden will manage similar output in his first postseason appearance against an injury-riddled Packers defense.

Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after the catch against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Brenton Strange continued an upward trend of production with a career year in his third NFL season. Strange offered stability to a receiving group that was ravaged by injury during the regular season, posting 46 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games. His 45.0 yards per game ranked 14th among all tight ends, ahead of the likes of Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson. The Buffalo Bills’ top-ranked pass defense will look to limit production from Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, potentially opening up Strange for elevated output.

DeMario Douglas - New England Patriots

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs the ball after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots’ passing attack ranked near the top of the NFL this season, partially due to the versatility of the receiving group. Unfortunately for Drake Maye and company, the offense will be without a key contributor in Mack Hollins, and could be without another star wideout in Kayshon Boutte, who is coming into Sunday’s game with a questionable tag on the injury report. Nagging issues could open up DeMario Douglas, who will likely see a larger target share on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Chargers will present a tough matchup for an efficient Patriots offense, but an expanded role could help Douglas breakout in his postseason debut.

Read More Fantasy On SI News