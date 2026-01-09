Drake Maye, Caleb Williams Lead NFL Playoff Debuts on Wild Card Weekend

Wildcard Weekend is not just the start of the NFL playoffs; it’s the stage where some of the league’s brightest stars make their first postseason appearances. This year, several top players are stepping into the spotlight for the first time, tasked with proving they can perform under playoff pressure. From dynamic quarterbacks to explosive skill-position players, these debutants could have a major impact on their teams’ playoff hopes and leave a lasting mark on the postseason.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts to a Patriots touchdown scored against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has put together a phenomenal season for the Patriots, posting an impressive stat line of 4,394 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions. He’s also been a major threat on the ground, adding 450 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. Maye led New England to a 14–3 record and the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC, firmly establishing himself as an MVP-caliber quarterback.

From a fantasy football perspective, Maye finished as the QB2 overall, averaging 20.7 fantasy points per game. His impact has fueled one of the league’s most dangerous offenses, as the Patriots rank second in the NFL in scoring at 28.8 points per game.

Now, Maye turns his attention to the postseason, where the Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. The Chargers enter as the No. 7 seed with an 11–6 record, while New England is favored by 3.5 points at home. The Patriots are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season, but that journey begins now, with Drake Maye seeking his first career playoff victory.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams had a breakout 2025 season, finishing with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions, leading the Bears to an 11–6 record and the 2nd seed in the NFC. They will face the Green Bay Packers at home, who secured the NFC’s 7th seed with a 9–7–1 record.

Williams and rookie head coach Ben Johnson have formed a promising duo, as the Bears rank 6th in the league in yards per game (369.2) and 9th in points per game (25.9). The Packers enter as 1.5-point road favorites, but the teams split their regular-season matchups, making this a potentially close contest.

Green Bay will be without star edge rusher Micah Parsons, which could give Williams more room to operate in the pocket. Combined with their home-field advantage, the Bears have a real chance to pull off the upset despite being slight underdogs.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs in for a score against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bryce Young earned his first career playoff appearance by leading the Panthers to an NFC South title as the 4th seed with an 8–9 record. He threw for a career-high 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, finishing as QB19 in fantasy football with 13.6 points per game.

Young faces a tough challenge in his playoff debut against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL’s top-ranked offense. Despite being the 5th seed, the Rams led the league in both yards per game (394.6) and points per game (30.5), making them a formidable opponent.

Adding to the difficulty, Los Angeles also fields a strong defense, allowing the 10th-fewest points in the league at 20.4 per game. The Panthers did beat the Rams earlier this season in Week 13 by a score of 31–28, but they enter Wild Card Weekend as 10.5-point underdogs.



Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan has been one of the top rookies in the NFL this season, recording 1,014 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, putting him firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. In fantasy football, he finished as WR16, averaging 12.4 points per game.

The Panthers face an uphill battle against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, but McMillan could benefit from a pass-heavy game script. With the Rams heavily favored, the Panthers may be forced to throw often, giving McMillan opportunities to shine individually—even if the team enters the game as long shots to pull off the upset.



Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Omarion Hampton put together a solid season, even in a limited sample size. He played only 9 games but still managed 545 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, finishing as RB35 in fantasy football with an average of 15.1 points per game. In six of those games, he scored double-digit fantasy points, and he was heavily involved in the passing game, adding 32 receptions for 192 yards.

Hampton and the Chargers face a tough matchup on Wild Card Weekend against the New England Patriots, who are home favorites and rank 6th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing just 101.7 yards per game on the ground.

Given Hampton’s dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver, he should have plenty of opportunities to make an impact in his playoff debut. He will likely be a key part of the Chargers’ offensive attack, regardless of the game’s outcome.

