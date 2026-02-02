Mack Hollins Super Bowl LX Prop Lines & Stat Projections (Patriots vs. Seahawks)

Mack Hollins has been a special player for the New England Patriots’ offense, and Drake Maye in 2025. He brings size to the table (6’4” and 220 lbs.), while willing to do the dirt work to win. He doesn’t command many targets, but when given an opportunity, Hollins rises to the occasion.

Mack Hollins 2025 Season In Review

In his first year with New England, the Patriots gave him WR2 snaps (54.2%) due to his versatility and value in run blocking. He missed the final two games of the regular season and two playoff matchups with an abdominal injury. Hollins caught 48 of his 67 targets for 601 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games.

In the regular season, New England’s wide receivers ranked sixth in fantasy points (606.50) in PPR formats. They caught 208 passes for 2,845 yards and 19 touchdowns on 283 targets. Drake Maye averaged only 20.8 completions and 28.9 pass attempts per game.

Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

Hollins has been more active over his previous nine matchups (37/482 – 5.9 targets per game). His best production came in Week 8 (7/89 on seven targets), Week 10 (6/106 on 10 targets), and Week 16 (7/69 on nine targets). He scored his last touchdown in Week 4.

Mack Hollins Super Bowl LX Player Props

Here are the prop lines for Hollins in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

2.5 receptions (-114o)

26.5 receiving yards (-113u)

50+ receiving yards (+285)

Anytime touchdown (+400)

First touchdown (+2,500)

2+ touchdowns (+4,500)

Seattle had the fourth-best wide receiver defense (434.70 fantasy points allowed in PPR formats). Wideouts caught 173 of their 303 targets (57.1% catch rate) for 1,897 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mack Hollins Stats vs. Player Prop Lines

Here’s a look at Hollins’s outcomes compared to his prop lines:

Over two catches in 43.8% of his 16 starts, but four times over his last six contests.

He gained over 26 receiving yards in 10 matchups (62.5%%), with six coming over his previous seven games.

Hollins scored in two games (12.5%).

Mack Hollins Super Bowl LX Stat Projections

I have Hollins on a path to catch two passes for 21 yards in the Super Bowl with a 25% chance of scoring. In Stefon Diggs outlook for the Super Bowl, I listed the top wide receiver in each game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: