Malik Nabers Highlights DFS Showdown Plays For Giants vs. Chiefs
For the nightcap of the NFL's Sunday slate, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the New York Giants. Here are some of the best high-priced and low-priced plays on FanDuel and DraftKings, along with some of the don’t-plays in the game.
High-Priced Plays
Two high-priced players on FanDuel and DraftKings.
Malik Nabers
The Giants' WR1 Malik Nabers (DK:$11,000/FD:$13,600) is coming off an amazing showing against the Dallas Cowboys. He logged nine receptions for 167 yards in the contest. He and his QB, Russell Wilson (DK:$9,400/FD:$12,000) seemed to develop a good connection in the game. With that, it feels like stacking the two with one of them in the MVP spot against Kansas City is a great play, but should be approached with caution. Wilson last year against the Chiefs struggled stats-wise, throwing no touchdowns and an interception.
Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce (DK:$8,000/FD:$9,600), looks to have a good chance to put up some big points in DFS against the Giants. So far, the Giants have given up the fourth most passing yards per game. With that, Kelce will also continue to be a premier pass-catching option, with Xavier Worthy missing his second week in a row due to injury. This feels like a good spot for Kelce, and his price makes him more than playable.
High-Mid Priced Don’t Plays
Players with significant price tags to avoid putting in your DFS lineup.
Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The New York Giants running back room should be completely avoided in the contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Cam Skattebo (DK:$6,400/FD:$7,200) got more carries than Giants RB1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. (DK:$6,600/FD:$7,800) in week two, getting 11 carries for 45 yards compared to Tracy Jr., who had five carries for 15 yards.
The Chiefs in 2025 held Omarion Hampton to 48 yards on 15 rushes, and Saquon Barkley to 88 yards on 22 rushes. With this success and the uncertainty of how these two Giants' running backs will be used in week three, it feels better to avoid putting them in a lineup. It feels like the only road of success for the two will be if they find the endzone.
Low-Priced Plays
Three players on FanDuel and DraftKings worth a small amount that are worth taking a risk on.
Noah Gray and JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City tight end Noah Gray (DK:$2,000/FD:$3,000) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (DK:$3,800/FD:$4,400) are great low-price plays for week three. Gray, although only having two catches through two weeks, is a red-zone threat, and he is coming off a five-target performance. In the 2024 season, he had five touchdowns. Smith-Schuster had a solid performance in week one, while Worthy was out with an injury. He had five catches for 55 yards against the Chargers.
With Worthy out again, and the prices the two Chiefs pass-catchers are at, they are worth the play.
Graham Gano
This feels like a safe, low-price pick based on Graham Gano’s (DK:$5,000/FD:$6,000) stats just through the first two weeks of the season. He has hit two or more field goals in both games this year. If he hits two or more 50+ yard field goals he could be featured in top lineups on both FanDuel and DraftKings for the Sunday night matchup.