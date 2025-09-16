Week 2 Target Report: Malik Nabers Leads NFL in Targets, Juwan Johnson Tops TEs
Following two weeks of action, fantasy managers can utilize target reports to give them guidance on who to continue to rely on as well as who could be viable waiver wire additions, or even become weekly starting options. At this point in the season, being ahead of the curve could help managers in making sure they have the best rosters and starting lineups possible week-in-week-out.
15 wide receivers see 10-plus targets Week 2
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase led all players during Week 2 with 16 targets, catching 14 for 165 yards. He got into the endzone and is now sixth among wide receivers in seasonal targets through two games.
14 more wide-outs saw 10-plus targets during Week 2 and they were:
NYG Malik Nabers – 13
LAR Davante Adams – 13
LV Jakob Meyers – 12
JAC Brian Thomas – 12
DET Amon-Ra St. Brown- 11
CHI Rome Odunze- 11
DAL CeeDee Lamb- 11
BAL Zay Flowers- 11
TB Mike Evans – 11
NYG Wan’Dale Robinsson – 10
SF Jauan Jennings – 10
SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba- 10
CAR Tetairoa McMillian – 10
NO Chris Olave – 10
Malik Nabers Leads League in Targets through Two Weeks with 25
After another solid performance, Nabers continued to be one of the most targeted receivers in the game. He currently leads the NFL over the first two weeks with 25 targets and actually has the most per game in the history of the league, as per StatMuse. Targets began being tracked as a statistic in 1992.
Rounding out the top five target leaders so far this season are:
DAL CeeDee Lamb- 24
SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba- 23
NO Chris Olave- 23
LV Jakobi Meyers- 22
Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams and Marquise Brown are all tied with 21 to start the season.
Troy Franklin Breaks Out with Eight Receptions on Nine Targets
Rostered in just 4.4% of fantasy leagues, the Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin had a breakout performance in Week 2, catching eight of his nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Franklin is in year two in the NFL and had a quiet rookie season, but spent two of his three seasons at Oregon with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. In their fourth year overall together, the pair could be making for a potent combination, and so far, Franklin has 12 catches on 15 targets, giving him a catch percentage of 80% in 2025.
Another heavily available wide receiver had a busy Week 2 in veteran slot specialist Hunter Renfrow. Now with the Carolina Panthers, Renfrow caught seven of his nine targets and is rostered in just 1.6% of leagues. The New York Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson, rostered in only 26.7% of leagues, was targeted 10 times on Sunday, making eight catches. Franklin, Renfrow, and Robinson all make for Week 3 waiver wire consideration.
Jake Ferguson Leads TEs with 12 Week 2 Targets
Jake Ferguson had an excellent Week 2 outing for the Dallas Cowboys against their rival New York Giants. He totaled a position high on the season so far with 12 targets. He reeled in nine of them, gaining 78 yards and increasing his seasonal target total to 18, which is second in the NFL to the New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson.
Johnson was tied second this past week in tight end targets with 9, along with the Carolina Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders. The Washington Commanders' Zach Ertz and the Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers were next up with eight. The Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft, the Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Warren, and the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride followed with seven each.
Juwan Johnson Leads All TEs with 20 Targets Through Season's First Two Weeks
Juwan Johnson has put up a second straight top-tier outing for tight ends to start the 2025 season. His nine Week 2 targets, added to his positional leading Week 1 total of 11, sees him at the top of all tight ends with 20 so far.
He is still available in plenty of fantasy leagues across the board and should make for a Week 3 waiver wire addition for managers lucky enough to claim him before he is rostered in the majority of formats.
The next five tight end leaders in targets to start the season so far are:
DAL Jake Ferguson - 18
IND - Tyler Warren - 16
LV Brock Bowers - 16
ARI Trey McBride - 16
CLE Harold Fannin Jr. - 14