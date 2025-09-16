Week 2 Target Report: Malik Nabers Leads NFL in Targets, Juwan Johnson Tops TEs

Troy Franklin broke out in Indy 💥



Franklin set career highs in Week 2 in:



🐴 Targets (9)

🐴 Receptions (8)

🐴 Receiving yards (89)

🐴 Longest catch (42)

🐴 Expected points added (6.8)

🐴 Rating when targeted (144.9)



Franklin also tied his career high in routes run with 28 pic.twitter.com/7FidGq4gOp