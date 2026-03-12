Matas Buzelis, LeBron James, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Bulls

The last tip-off time of this Thursday’s NBA slate will be between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Matas Buzelis Over 19.5 Points

Mar 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Second year forward for the Chicago Bulls, Matas Buzelis is coming off the best offensive performance in his young NBA career. In the Bulls' latest game against the Golden State Warriors, he had 41 points. This is a part of five games in his last six where he has had 20 or more points. This trend of having 20 or more points should carry on for Buzelis into Thursday night’s matchup against the Lakers.

Los Angeles this season is allowing the 14th fewest points per game in the NBA, 114.9. Buzelis, in his latest game against Los Angeles, scored 31 points.

LeBron James Over 19.5 Points

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

LeBron James should be able to reach 20 points against Chicago with little to no issue. He comes into Thursday’s matchup with good momentum in covering the over on this scoring prop line at 19.5. In three of his last four games, he has had 20 or more points.

The Bulls this season are allowing the sixth-most points per game in the NBA, 119.9. Also, James, in his lone game against Chicago this season, had more than 19.5 points, scoring 24.

Josh Giddey Under 8.5 Rebounds

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball down the court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey is arguably the best rebounding guard in the NBA. He is currently averaging 8.4 RPG this season, and in his last five games, he has had nine or more rebounds four times. Despite his success on the glass against Los Angeles, he should struggle to generate boards.

The Lakers this season are tied with the Houston Rockets for allowing the second fewest rebounnds per game in the NBA, 49.2. Also in his lone appearance against the Lakers this season, he had six rebounds.

Austin Reaves Over 5.5 Assists

Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his last four games as a guard for the Lakers, Austin Reaves has covered the over on his 5.5 assists line twice. However, the other two times he hit the under, he had five assists both times. With Reaves opponent on Thursday being the Bulls, and his hit rate of this prop above in mind, the over on his 5.5 assists line is a great play.

The Bulls this season are allowing the third most assists per game in the NBA, 28.4.

Jalen Smith Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Big for the Bulls, Jalen Smith has the ability to stretch the floor and knock down perimeter jumpers, but in this contest, he should struggle to do so. This comes despite him having two or more made threes in three of his last four games.

The Lakers, in their last three games, are allowing the fewest made 3-pointers in the NBA. Over this stretch, they are giving up just 8.7 makes. And Smith, while he did have two makes in his last game against the Warriors, shot poorly from the perimeter, going 2-10 from three.

