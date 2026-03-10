Timothée Chalamet Bolsters Knicks' LeBron James Campaign

The New York Knicks look to be entering their 21st century golden age, finally having shaken off the stink of their last two underperforming decades in piecing together a dominant on-court product that's finally worthy of their nonstop media coverage.

They've turned into a now-perennial contender by flashing a rare subtlety, flashing the patience and foresight that general managers and team-builders past lacked. They swooped into the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes right as he was blooming from an intriguing role player and into a star scorer, and they've done good work over recent seasons to surround the now-MVP candidate with a steady slew of defenders in constructing one of the token powers of the Eastern Conference.

But at their core, the Knicks are still the Knicks. They occupy the country's most powerful basketball market, and their raucous fan base isn't afraid to wield that influence when they sense opportunity. And when LeBron James, the recognizable name or recognizable names, is potentially on the table, they'll combine to flex that New York ethos like with realistic expectations like they haven't been able to in years.

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; French-American actor Timothee Chalamet reacts in the first half between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Timothée Chalamet is this generation's Spike Lee, the cinema world's A-lister who moonlights as a ravenous Knicks fan, and he, too, isn't afraid to brandish his and the team's joint influence. The actor has left his fingerprints all over the sports world over the last year, and made his most pronounced pro-LeBron campaign yet in a guest appearance on the Los Angeles Lakers star's own podcast.

"I'm feeling very good about the Knicks," he said on "Mind the Game" with James and Steve Nash, using the opportunity to show off his Knicks-themed T-shirt. "I don't want to interfere with any tampering rules or anything, I know there's a prize free agent next summer, possibly sitting on my right...might not be your last year, but if it is, a farewell tour in a New York Knicks, oh my God, that would be unbelievable."

"C'mon let's get LeBron to New York." Timothée thinks the Garden could use a King 👀 👑



Watch LeBron James and Steve Nash on the @mindthegamepod on @primevideo, YouTube, and everywhere podcasts are available 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WypLS1McIE — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 9, 2026

LeBron's Questionable Future

James, who just earned his 22nd-straight All-Star nod with the Lakers, is obviously prohibited from speaking so candidly on his future, handling Chalamet's petitioning by responding with "We'll talk backstage." But the actor isn't wrong in pointing out that James is likely to headline the summer's free agent class as things presently stand, as his upcoming near-$53 million player option remains up to him, and eight years in Los Angeles already marks the longest stretch of consecutive seasons he's ever spent on one team.

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Lakers aren't quite his team any longer, at least since they made the shocking call to poach Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. The same could be said in New York amidst the Brunson administration, but at least there, he could continue chasing titles at a new home in a potential 24th season.

Finding the room for James would require some big moves to offload a few of the Knicks' thicker ongoing deals, an issue Chalamet doesn't have to concern himself with as a simple, eager fan. Should the league's all-time leading scorer announce a change of scenery, though, expect the actor's disciples and fellow New Yorkers to make a million identical pleas.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!