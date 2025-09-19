Matthew Golden, Marcus Mariota, And 3 More Week 3 NFL DFS Value Plays
There are many players being undervalued on both FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday’s main NFL slate that could blow up for big fantasy performances. Here are five players at good values that could play way above their projection and be in some of the top DFS GPP lineups.
Marcus Mariota (DK:$4,000/FD:$6,000)
With the recent news that the starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, for the Washington Commanders will be out for week three, backup Marcus Mariota is an ideal DFS play for Sunday. The former Tennessee Titan played the majority of the snaps at QB last season in two games for Washington and balled out.
Against the Carolina Panthers, he went 18/23 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. In the other contest, where he played more snaps than Daniels against the Dallas Cowboys, he threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions again. He also showed his running upside in both matchups, notching a combined total of 16 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Mariota at the price he is at, has a solid chance to be the QB in a lot of the top Sunday DFS lineups.
DK Metcalf (DK:$5,700/FD:$6,800)
Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf feels like he is getting undervalued after a rough overall week two for the Steelers offense. Metcalf, in week two against his former team , the Seattle Seahawks, had three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers, in total, threw for 203 yards, which included a 65-yard pass to RB Jaylen Warren.
Metcalf and the rest of the Steelers will have a more ideal matchup in week three against the New England Patriots. The Patriots, through two weeks, have allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL. They played the Miami Dolphins last week, and their WR1, Tyreek Hill, had six receptions and 109 receiving yards. In week one, they faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders and their WR1, Jakobi Meyers, had eight receptions for 97 yards.
All that being said, Metcalf looks primed to have a big game this Sunday.
Jordan Mason (DK:$5,400/FD:$5,800)
With Aaron Jones on the injured reserve, Minnesota’s RB2 has a real chance to establish himself as the lead back in week three and put up some serious fantasy points in the process. So far through two weeks of play, Mason has seen a pretty decent share of work as a backup, getting a combined 24 carries. With that workload going to elevate even more in week three, he is worth the play in DFS.
Matthew Golden (DK:$5,100/FD:$5,700)
Like Mason. Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Matthew Golden, could see an uptick in production due to an injury. During week two against the Washington Commanders, Packers’ WR Jayden Reed exited the game with a collarbone injury. With him now out, the rookie Golden could see the biggest target share he has seen to date.
So far in the 2025 season, in two games, Golden has just two receptions for 16 yards. This all came in week one, as in week two, he did not record a single reception. The talent is there for Golden, and now he is looking at his best chance to establish himself as a big part of the Packers' passing game. It is a risk to put him in DFS lineups, but it feels like a risk worth taking.
Ricky Pearsall (DK:$5,500/FD:$5,600)
San Francisco WR Ricky Pearsall feels like he could have a solid game and hes at a good price to plug and play him at. He already has a game over 100 yards receiving in 2025, and with him and the 49ers facing a below-average Arizona Cardinals secondary, he could be primed to put up his second 100-yard receiving game of the season.
Arizona, so far in 2025, has allowed the seventh most passing yards per game in the NFL. With that and Brock Purdy possibly being back as the starter, this could also help Pearsall’s chances of being a great DFS WR option.
Purdy has practiced the last three days, going into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Pearsall, in his last three appearances with Purdy at QB, has averaged 106 yards per game.