Micah Parsons And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For SNF: Packers Vs. Cowboys
Sunday Night Football continues in Week 4 for a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC rivals will square off at 8:20 p.m. EST as Micah Parsons prepares for his return to Dallas after being traded by the Cowboys ahead of the regular season.
Green Bay is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. The Packers’ offense struggled versus a stout Browns defense, while the defense allowed a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter to hand Green Bay a 13-10 loss.
Dallas is also coming off a Week 3 loss matched up against the Chicago Bears. Dallas’ defense struggled against an efficient Bears passing attack, spearheaded by a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Caleb Williams.
PrizePicks users will have eyes on this matchup for player lines for some of the NFL’s biggest stars. Here are the five best plays for Sunday night’s matchup:
Jordan Love Over 234.5 Passing Yards
Jordan Love and the Packers’ pass game struggled mightily in Week 3. Love threw his first interception of the season, finishing the game with 183 yards through the air. Green Bay’s signal-caller should be able to flip the script against an abysmal Cowboys defense. In Week 4, Williams threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns with just nine incompletions. Love and Green Bay’s passing attack should find similar success matched up against one of the league’s worst defenses.
Tucker Kraft Over 43.5 Receiving Yards
It seems like there’s a new receiver leading the way in Green Bay’s passing attack every week. In Week 2, it was Tucker Kraft’s turn. The starting tight end caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown versus the Detroit Lions. Against Dallas, Love should manage to spread the ball around the receiving group and Kraft should reap the benefits as one of the most reliable targets in Green Bay’s group of pass catchers.
Jake Ferguson Over 51.5 Receiving Yards
Following an injury to star receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Jake Ferguson emerged as the No. 1 option in the Cowboys’ pass game. Dak Prescott targeted Ferguson 14 times in the loss to Chicago. Ferguson hauled in 13 passes for 82 yards in Lamb’s absence and could see similar volume versus Green Bay on Sunday night. In Lamb’s absence, Prescott is likely to give Ferguson plenty of opportunities to eclipse his 51.5-yard line.
Micah Parsons Over 0.75 Sacks
Entering Sunday night’s game, Micah Parsons’ player prop is the second-most made play on PrizePicks. Although he’s downplayed the narratives in the media, Parsons will be fueled to prove his former team wrong. In limited snaps through three games, the All-Pro defender has posted 1.5 sacks and should see a bump in his snap count versus Dallas.
Josh Jacobs Over 72.5 Rushing Yards
Josh Jacobs has struggled to start the 2025 season. In three games, the Packers running back has posted 180 yards on the ground, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry so far this season. Matched up against the league’s 17th-worst run defense, Jacobs should post greater efficiency against a softened front as Dallas gameplans for Green Bay’s passing attack, with a safe floor of volume.