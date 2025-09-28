Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4
Micah Parsons makes his return to Dallas on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, as the Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Green Bay is a road favorite in this matchup, but both of these teams are coming off frustrating Week 3 losses.
The Packers blew a 10-0 lead to the Cleveland Browns, losing outright as 8.5-point favorites while Dallas was dominated on the road by the Chicago Bears. With CeeDee Lamb (ankle) going down against Chicago and set to miss this game, the Cowboys are facing an uphill battle at home in Week 4.
This game still features some interesting offensive players, including running back Javonte Williams, who has rejuvenated his career in his first season in Dallas.
On the Green Bay side, rookie wideout Matthew Golden is a player to watch after putting together the best game of his young career in Week 3.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup, and the SI Betting team has made all kinds of picks for Sunday night throughout the week. Here’s a curation of some of our favorite plays for the Packers vs. Cowboys battle in Jerry’s World.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Green Bay Packers -6.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
- Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+210) – Peter Dewey
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
- Jake Ferguson 6+ Receptions (-181) – Peter Dewey
Green Bay Packers -6.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – and he’s backing the Pack to cover on the road in Week 4:
The Cowboys' secondary might be the worst I've ever seen at the NFL level. The Cowboys need to score on almost every drive if they want to cover a spread, let alone win outright. The Dallas defense ranks 31st in opponent dropback EPA, 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and last in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 9.4 yards per pass attempt, the most in the league by 0.8 yards. Now, they have to slow down one of the better quarterbacks in the league in Jordan Love.
If the Cowboys allow Russel Wilson to throw for 450 yards and Caleb Williams to throw for 298 yards, just imagine what Love and the Packers offense can do. Not to mention, the Packers as a whole lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.7 while ranking third in opponent EPA per play and second in opponent success rate. Don't be swayed by their tough loss against the Browns last week. The Packers should steamroll the Cowboys in this game.
Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+210) – Peter Dewey
Earlier this week, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick for SI, and Packers rookie Matthew Golden is the player I’ve zeroed in on:
There couldn’t be a better matchup for Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden on Sunday night.
The Packers are taking on a Dallas Cowboys team that has allowed seven passing scores this season, including three to Russell Wilson and four to Caleb Williams in the last two weeks. Overall, Dallas’ defense ranks 31st in the league in EPA/Pass, and I think that’s a great sign for Jordan Love and this Packers offense.
With Jayden Reed and Christian Watson out with injuries, the Packers need someone to step up and lead this offense at receiver.
Tucker Kraft – the team’s tight end – appeared to be that guy in Week 2, but he tweaked his knee ahead of Week 3 and saw his numbers come crashing down.
So, the team’s first-round pick – Golden – ended up being the top option in Week 3, catching four passes for 52 yards while carrying the ball three times for nine yards.
Golden has just six catches for 68 yards this season, but he played a season-high 70.8 percent of Green Bay’s snaps in Week 3.
I expect an expanded role for Golden going forward, as he has a real chance to establish himself as the No. 1 receiver in this offense. At +210, Golden is worth a look against this terrible Cowboys secondary.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a Dallas player to bet on to find the end zone, Javonte Williams may be the safest play against this tough Green Bay defense:
Green Bay has put together a solid run defense this season, allowing just 3.2 yards per carry, but it was gashed by rookie Quinshon Judkins for 94 yards on 18 carries in Week 3.
I think that sets up well for Williams, who has revived his career in Dallas, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns through three games in 2025.
The Cowboys may lean on their running game more in Week 4 with CeeDee Lamb out of the lineup, and Williams has racked up 17, 24 and 15 touches across his first three games this season.
At that volume, he’s a great bet to score in Week 4.
Jake Ferguson 6+ Receptions (-181) – Peter Dewey
My favorite prop for Dallas with Lamb out happens to be for tight end Jake Ferguson, who is coming off an insane 13-catch game in Week 3:
Ferguson has been a target hog in the 2025 season, catching 27 of his 32 passes from Dak Prescott in three games.
The veteran tight end has a nice rapport with Prescott, and he was targeted 14 times (catching 13 passes) with Lamb out of the lineup for most of the Week 3 loss to Chicago.
While I’m not expecting a double-digit catch game again, Ferguson does have five, nine and 13 catches in his games this season, receiving double-digit targets twice.
Green Bay has struggled to defend tight ends as well, allowing the third-most receiving yards (215) and the third-most receptions (21) to the position this season.
Bettors could also take Ferguson to record seven or more receptions at plus money (+103) on Sunday night.
