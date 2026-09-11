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Michael Mayer Headlines Week 1 NFL DFS Fantasy Football Best Cash Game Plays

With Michael Mayer emerging as an intriguing value option, here are the top NFL DFS fantasy football cash-game plays to target before Sunday's slate kicks off.
Daniel Outerbridge|
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) will be a hot commodity as he is viewed as a high-value option at tight end in NFL DFS cash plays. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) will be a hot commodity as he is viewed as a high-value option at tight end in NFL DFS cash plays. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Las Vegas Raiders

Cash games aren't about landing a lucky three-touchdown miracle, but about playing it smart. In double-ups and head-to-heads, you win by locking in guaranteed touches, heavy target volume, and dual-threat quarterbacks with rock-solid floors. Before the pricing shapes up, here is how we leverage Week 1 workload certainty to coast straight into the cash zone.

Quarterback: Locking in Dual-Threat Equity

By securing rushing production at the most important position provides a stable fantasy baseline that reduces the reliance on a quarterback's passing efficiency alone.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

DraftKings Salary: $7,000

Matchup: @ Houston Texans

Cash-Game Grade: A

Allen enters Week 1 as the highest-priced quarterback on the DraftKings main slate. Buffalo's trip to Houston carries one of the most attractive game environments on the slate. Allen's extensive goal-line usage and rushing floor gives him plenty of opportunities to reach his potential and return value. In cash games, paying for an elite quarterback with proven rushing volume creates a strong foundation.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

DraftKings Salary: $6,800

Matchup: @ Indianapolis Colts

Cash-Game Grade: A-

Jackson offers a similar high-floor dynamic at a $200 discount relative to Allen. Opening on the road against Indianapolis, Jackson commands a significant portion of Baltimore's designed run scheme. That built-in rushing output makes him a reliable target for roster builds that require additional salary cap relief at skill positions.

Running Back: Securing Touch Quality and Target Share

High-volume running backs who contribute in the passing game provide maximum floor stability.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

DraftKings Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. New Orleans Saints

Cash-Game Grade: A

Gibbs commands the top salary among running backs on DraftKings for Week 1. While total rushing attempts can fluctuate, Gibbs' elite target share and receiving efficiency insulate his floor. Facing a Saints' defense at home, his involvement with scoring opportunities makes him a prime anchor for cash lineups.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

DraftKings Salary: $7,100

Cash-Game Grade: A-

Wide Receiver: Targeting High-Volume Alpha Options

When target distributions are uncertain, the focus shoud be on receivers with high expected target shares and volume security.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Matchup: @ Tennessee Titans

Cash-Game Grade: A-

Wilson serves as the primary engine in the Jets' passing attack. Opening against the Titans, his route participation and projected target share rate give him a higher floor than other options in a similar price range.

Fantasy Football, Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Jul 30, 2026; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Matchup: vs. Washington Commanders

Cash-Game Grade: A-

The Eagles' offense enters Week 1 with a significant change in their receiving corps, positioning Smith as the primary option. Facing a Washington defense at Lincoln Financial Field, Smith's expanded role presents strong target volume potential relative to his salary.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Matchup: vs. Miami Dolphins

Cash-Game Grade: B+

With Brock Bowers expected to miss time following a knee procedure, Mayer steps directly into the lead tight end role in Klint Kubiak's scheme. The Raiders lack established alpha wide receivers, leaving quarterback Kirk Cousins to lean heavily on finding Mayer over the middle. The fourth-year tight end provides a rock-solid floor at a fraction of the cost of top-tier tight ends, freeing salary cap for star RBs and WRs.

Core Cash-Game Roster

Player

Team/Salary

QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills $7,000

QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens $6,800

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions $8,000

RB Chase Brown

Cincinnati Bengals $7,100

WR Garrett Wilson

New York Jets $5,800

WR DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles $6,600

TE Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders $2,900

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Daniel Outerbridge
DANIEL OUTERBRIDGE

Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.

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