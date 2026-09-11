DraftKings Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineup: Jahmyr Gibbs and Ashton Jeanty are Slated for Heavy Workloads

Week 1 brings excitement with the opportunity of taking down any NFL contest in the minds of NFL players.

This lineup is intended for GPP contests with a mix of lower-owned plays and must-play chalk.

QB - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles ($6,600)

Hurts had his share of struggles last season, but the new season brings Hurts the opportunity to showcase his talents in week 1. Tush-push touchdowns always makes Hurts a threat in DFS. Hurts also faces off against the Washington Commanders, who ranked fourth-worst against opposing QB in Fantasy, giving up 20.5 FPPG.

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($8,000)

Gibbs may be the chalkiest play on the whole slate, but it’s for good reason. It’s going to be touches galore for one of the most explosivest players in the NFL. What makes Gibbs intriguing in week 1 isthe amount of goal-line work the Lions running back will see early on with Isiah Pacheco on the slate. I’m willing to eat the chalk here for a potential 30-point performance.

RB - Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders ($6,600)

Jeanty should see a healthy amount of touches and an expanded amount of targets with Brock Bowers out of this game. There is a little bit of concern with Jeanty as he is coming off an ankle injury, but the Raiders running back has been a full participant at practice throughout the week and will be ready to start in week 1.

Ashton Jeanty (ankle) catching passes from Kirk Cousins in practice



(via @ryanmcfadden_)pic.twitter.com/HbvmGpy5pA — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 9, 2026

WR - DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles ($6,660)

Smith will serve as the single stack with Hurts in this lineup. With A.J. Brown now in New England, Smith will serve as the WR 1 and see the bulk of the targets. The Hurts-Smith stack will lead to points correlation between the two.

WR - Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,300)

The Bengals have one of the higher expected team points in a competitive game, so grabbing Higgins ensures a piece of action in that game. Higgins was a clear red-zone threat last season, finishing with 11 receiving touchdowns, good for second in the NFL, in 15 games. Being an emphasis in the red-zone in a high-scoring affair makes Higgins an intruiging play.

TEE HIGGINS



44-yard TDpic.twitter.com/woDcjhup5a — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 26, 2025

WR - Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints ($3,500)

Vele is the first of the values of the team and should see a decent amount of targets as the Saints WR 2. Vele has a favorable Fantasy matchup as his Saints take on the Detroit Lions. The Saints are expected to trail, which will lead to a passing-game script for the Saints. As a value price in an expanded role, Vele will benefit from this game script and could build upon his momentum established at the end of last season with Tyler Shough under center.

TE - Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders ($2,900)

Mayer is one of the top value plays on the slate and allows DFS players to fit pieces like Gibbs alongside other strong plays. In Mayer’s four starts with Bowers out last season, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish averaged 10.9 FPPG in PPR leagues. With no clear receiving standout out on the Raiders, Mayer should see a hefty amount of targets and outperform his salary.

#Raiders QB Kirk Cousins on the opening possession of preseason:



• 5/6 passing

• 50 yards

• TD to Michael Mayer pic.twitter.com/IPunQ3s6ox — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 14, 2026

Flex - Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Bucaneers ($6,200) OR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers ($6,100)

The flex spot is a toss up between Egbuka and McMillan, which comes down to a DFS player’s preference. Egbuka is the clear WR 1 in Tampa now, but coming off a foot injury may worry some DFS players. McMillan is the clear receiving option in Carolina, but has inferior QB play compared to Egbuka.

D/ST - Jacksonville Jaguars ($ 3,400)OR Pittsburgh Steelers ($3,330)

This choice comes down to whether Egbuka or McMillan were selected in the flex, due to salary constraints. Egbuka players will go with the Steelers D/ST and McMillan players will select the Jaguars D/ST. Both defenses are favorites in lower O/U games against offenses with poor QBs

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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