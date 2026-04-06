Crush Tonight’s MLB DFS Slate With These High-Upside Plays at Every Position

The MLB is well underway, with sample sizes building to yield growing confidence in fantasy baseball opinions. The more data we have, the sharper we can be. Today, we look to test that thinking process in the form of DFS — Daily Fantasy Baseball. With 7 games in primetime, these are the top plays at each key position with high upside on Monday, April 6.

Pitcher — Andrew Painter

This is a gamble as to whether Painter lights it up again on start number two. We will bank on its likelihood, given his very high expectations. Painter debuted with 8 strikeouts and 1 earned run over 5.1 IP. The Giants will oppose Painter tonight, and they currently sit 30th in OPS, home runs, and runs per game.

Catcher — Will Smith

The options are limited to high upside at catcher tonight, but we will attack Max Scherzer. Scherzer is over the age of 40 and nears the end of his career. Scherzer may have delivered a strong debut start, but he will rank outside the top half of MLB pitchers this season, as he did last season. Smith is among the best-hitting catchers in MLB, and is batting .276 so far this season.

1st Baseman — TJ Rumfield

The Astros are throwing Cody Bolton on the mound tonight, and expectations are low. Bolton started just one game in 2025 and has one start yet this season. No pitching run value over Bolton's season has shown anything even close to average, per Statcast. He projects to struggle tonight as Rumfield steps up, batting .345 this season. The rookie is brand new and thus volatile, but the upside trend is moving in the right direction to make a good start.

2nd Baseman — Colt Keith

Joe Ryan will make his 3rd start of the season. Ryan seems to have his velocity down a tad, perhaps feeling the effects of his spring training back injury. Whether true or not, Ryan looks a step below right now. Keith will likely bat 1st in the lineup tonight, hoping for 5 at-bats. He is red-hot with a .407 average and nearly 1.000 OPS.

3rd Baseman — Ernie Clement

Clement is batting strongly through nearly two weeks, batting .297, and now facing a left-handed pitcher tonight in Justin Wrobleski. The Dodgers likely will have Wrobelski go only 2-4 innings, and their bullpen behind him is strong. However, we must chase upside where it presents itself. Clement has a favorable matchup to get on Wrobelski fast in his first 2 at-bats. Added — the Blue Jays host this game in Toronto, as the Dodgers travel as far as possible for nearly any MLB team.

Shortstop — Trea Turner

Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Giants tonight. He is a prime example of the purely average MLB pitcher. Turner, on the other hand, is an elite hitter and is doing so with a .289 batting average this season with 8 runs scored. We get Turner batting 1st, and that can go a very long way, facing Houser, who is also producing a poor 1.40 WHIP through 5.1 IP.

Outfielder — Brandon Nimmo

Nimmo has been better than advertised in his short time with the Texas Rangers. Nimmo is batting .361 with a 97th percentile batting run value. He will go left-on-right against Logan Gilbert tonight. Gilbert is struggling early on with a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 10.2 IP. He will likely bounce back sooner rather than later. However, the Nimmo matchup shows promise at the moment, priced at $3,300 (FanDuel).

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