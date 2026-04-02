The April 2 MLB schedule only features a few teams in action, with two games being played in the night slate. Juan Soto and the New York Mets travel to face the San Francisco Giants, while Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the road to open a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Let’s take a look at both matchups and discover the best Underdog Fantasy plays to target.

Juan Soto Over 7.5 Fantasy Points

Juan Soto is one of the few superstars who has gotten off to a solid start this season. Through six games, he's batting .346 with a .952 OPS, and he got his first home run of the year in the Mets' last outing. Soto looks to bring that momentum into tonight's series opener against the Giants, where his on-base ability within a strong lineup should create plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Over 8.5 Fantasy Points

Ronald Acuña Jr. has gotten off to a slow start in his 2026 campaign, hitting just .150 with a .508 OPS in six games. The Braves' outfielder has gotten on base five times by walk, but hasn't done much with the bat yet. All baseball fans know what the superstar is capable of when he's going well, and it's only a matter of time before he breaks out. His unique mix of power and speed will give Acuña Jr. a great shot at hitting his fantasy score tonight.

Michael Harris II Over 5.5 Fantasy Points

Michael Harris II draws a nice matchup tonight as the Diamondbacks send Ryne Nelson to the mound. The lefty outfielder has faced Nelson six times in the past, collecting two hits including a home run. Harris II hasn't been super productive this year, but he looks to get going tonight. Target this matchup, which is backed by historical data against the opposing starting pitcher.

Willy Adames Over 5.5 Fantasy Points

Willy Adames has been productive since moving to the leadoff spot for the Giants, including a four-hit game with a home run, double, two runs, and two RBIs on Tuesday. Adames looks to stay hot tonight against left-handed starter David Peterson. Adames has seen him for 13 at-bats in the past, collecting three hits with a .853 OPS. He should get another good opportunity to produce out of the leadoff spot for San Francisco tonight.

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