MLB Underdog Prop Predictions Today: Jose Altuve & More
After a disappointing set player props performances from Wednesday, I'm looking to bounce back with better selections Thursday. Unfortunately, there's not a lot to choose.
Thursday's MLB slate will include just five games, one of which is a rescheduled rainout from Wednesday. Partially for that reason, I went with several "unders" with my picks Thursday.
Let's dive into my MLB recommendations on Underdog Fantasy for May 29:
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros, Lower 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI
The Astros second baseman was one of the props I missed on Wednesday. It's important to not hold grudges when playing daily fantasy sports because they can get in the way of choosing smart player props.
The statistics, though, do indicate that picking Altuve to not perform well Thursday is a smart decision. The veteran infielder 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in his career versus Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane Baz.
Altuve ended a five-game hot streak Wednesay with an 0-for-4 versus the Athletics. He can potentially reach the over in this category without getting a hit, but that's unlikely enough to feel good about Altuve with the under.
Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves, Lower 6.5 Fantasy Points
Ozuna was also listed on our player props Wednesday, but rain postponed the Braves-Phillies matchup. The two NL East rivals will play a day/night doubleheader on Thursday.
In the nightcap, Ozuna will face Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler, who he is 11-for-62 against in his career. Ozuna owns a .177/.203/.323 slash line versus the Phillies right-hander.
On the Underdog Fantasy app, hitters earn this amount of fantasy points for each action:
Single: 3 points
Double: 6 points
Triple: 8 points
Home Run: 10 points
Walk: 3 points
Hit By Pitch: 3 points
RBI: 2 points
Run: 2 points
Stolen Base: 4 points
Going with Ozuna staying under 6.5 fantasy points essentially means fantasy managers are counting on him not registering an extra-base hit, reaching base twice or posting a run and RBI.
There's risk to that hope because Ozuna has four extra-base hits in his career versus Wheeler. Ozuna also has a league-high 44 walks this season.
But with limited options Thursday, Ozuna staying under 6.5 fantasy points versus a veteran pitcher he's really struggled against is one of the better available props.
Remember to make this selection for the second game. In the first contest of the Braves-Phillies doubleheader, Ozuna will face left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who he is 4-for-12 (.400) against lifetime.
Brent Rooker, Athletics, Lower 1.5 Total Bases
It's not a huge sample, but the Athletics outfielder clearly doesn't see the ball well versus Toronto Blue Jays starter José Berríos. Rooker is 1-for-9 (.111) with six strikeouts in his career versus Berríos. The one hit was a single.
Berríos appears to have a great chance of keeping Rooker off the bases or at least preventing him from recording an extra-base hit.
Shane Baz, Tampa Bay Rays, Lower 17.5 Pitching Outs
Baz is my lone pitching recommendation for Thursday. The right-hander has struggled this season, posting a 4.94 ERA and 1.390 WHIP in 10 starts.
Baz can't keep the ball in the park. He's allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season.
In May, Baz has completed six innings just once in five starts. He's averaging under six frames per start this season as well.