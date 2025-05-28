MLB PrizePicks Predictions (May 28): Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, More
Wednesday will feature a full slate of MLB games beginning at 1:10 pm ET and not ending until around midnight on the East coast. With the ability to watch baseball all day, it's a great time to try some more MLB PrizePicks player props.
On Tuesday, I went 2-for-4 with one incomplete (Jorge Soler didn't play), hitting with a pair of pitchers -- Dustin May and Mitchell Parker. Let's dive into my recommendations for Wednesday:
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, Over 2.5 Hits/Runs/RBI
It's never a bad choice to have Ohtani in a collection of PrizePicks selections.
Ohtani is only 3-for-13 in his career versus Cleveland Guardians pitcher Kolby Allard, but he has made those hits count. Ohtani has a triple and two homers versus Allard in 15 plate appearances.
The Dodgers slugger will also enter Wednesday's game with homers in each of his past three games.
Ohtani will clear what he needs in this category with another bomb in Cleveland. Any extra-base hit at all, though, gives him a great chance of driving in a couple runs to also hit the over in this combo category.
Paul Skenes/Zac Gallen, Pittsburgh Pirates/Arizona Diamondbacks, Over 12 Strikeouts
Skenes will take the hill again for the Pirates, who are trying to end the right-hander's streak of five consecutive starts without a win. Skenes' last victory was April 25.
That's hardly been Skenes' fault. He owns a 2.32 ERA in his last five outings.
Skenes has also racked up the strikeouts. Over his last four starts, he's posted at least a strikeout per inning. Skenes has 17 strikeouts in his last 14 frames.
If the right-hander gets eight or nine strikeouts as he has done in his past two outings, Gallen will need four or five to clear the 12 over/under. The Pirates offense has the seventh-most strikeouts in the MLB this season, giving the struggling Gallen an opportunity for a bounce back performance.
Gallen is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this month.
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros, Over 1.5 Total Bases
PrizePicks is flipping Altuve's total bases over/under back and forth between 1.5 and 3.5. It's an extremely enticing play if fantasy managers can grab it at 1.5.
The veteran second baseman is on a mini-heater, having gone 12-for-21 (.571) with four home runs in his last five games. Altuve is also 11-for-37 (.297) with a double and homer in his career versus Athletics starter Luis Severino.
Another extra-base hit or multi-hit performance from Altuve gets him over the 1.5 total bases bench mark. He'll need another homer, two doubles or one extra-base hit with three "knocks" if fantasy managers grab Altuve at 3.5 total bases.
Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves, Over 1.5 Strikeouts
PrizePicks is also periodically changing the hitter strikeouts over/under for the Braves designated hitter. At 1.5, it's a strong play.
Ozuna is hitting .177/.203/.323 with 25 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances in his career versus Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Ozuna has also struck out twice in three of his past four games.
Ozuna has yet to strike out three times this season, so the over/under of 2.5 is not appealing. But if managers can grab the 1.5, it's a very good option.
Trevor Williams, Washington Nationals, Over 3.5 Earned Runs
I hit on Parker giving up more than 2.5 runs Tuesday, so why not predict another Nationals starter to give up some runs?
Williams has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his past five starts. This season, he is 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 1.561 WHIP.
It's a safe bet Williams yields four earned runs versus the Seattle Mariners, who are 10th in the MLB in runs scored this season.