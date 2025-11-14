Bijan Robinson & 3 More Must-Roster Studs on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 11
On the Sunday main slate at DraftKings, daily games don’t have to worry about Jonathan Taylor beating them due to the Colts being on a bye. In addition, the Dolphins play in the early game in Spain, removing De’Von Achane from the top-tier running back pool. The Lions square off against Philadelphia on Sunday night, sacking two more top running backs (Ja’Marr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley), along with some talented wide receivers.
The main slate running back pool is also diminished by Javonta Williams, Ashton Jeanty, and TreVeyon Henderson. Needless to say, finding the correct combination for running backs in Week 11 is crucial to winning in the DFS market.
Top NFL DFS Studs in Week 11
Christian McCaffrey (DK: $9,000/FD: $10,000)
Over the past month, McCaffrey has been an easy player to handicap in the DFS market. He was a fade in Week 8 against the Texans (9.80 fantasy points) and last week vs. the Rams (17.60 fantasy points). In his other two matchups, McCaffrey looked poised to post impact games, and he reached that threshold (39.10 and 34.30 fantasy points).
In Week 3 at home, the 49ers gave their stud running back touches against the Cardinals, resulting in 140 combined yards with 10 catches. Through 10 games, McCaffrey averaged 24.9 touches and 1.00 fantasy points per touch in PPR formats.
Arizona is league-average in running back defense (208.30 fantasy points in PPR formats). Backs gain 4.5 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. The Cardinals have surprisingly rebounded vs. running backs in the passing game (35/224/2 on 44 targets – 6.4 yards per catch) after Christian McCaffrey caught 10 balls for 88 yards. Only two other running backs have gained over 100 combined yards.
- Kenneth Walker (110 combined yards with one catch)
- Jonathan Taylor (21/123/1 with four catches for 14 yards)
Last week, the Seahawks played from a 35-0 lead, resulting in their best rushing day (35/181/2) against Arizona. Their backs also had success vs. the Cardinals in Week 4 (154 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches).
McCaffrey brings a 3X floor with the best running back opportunity to Week 11. The 49ers will also have Brock Purdy back behind center for the first time since Week 4. The key to his fantasy value in this matchup is making more significant plays in the run game.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,300/FD: $9,300)
In a marquee matchup against Jonathan Taylor in Week 10, Robinson posted his second disappointing day in fantasy points (10.80) over the past three weeks. His below-par showing falls more on the Falcons’ coaching decisions as they choose to feature Tyler Allgeier at the goal line (two one-yard TDs), stealing away Robinson's ceiling.
Robinson was a stud at home in Week 4 (17/75/1 with four catches for 106 yards) and Week 6 (19/170/1 with six catches for 68 yards) at home. Over the past month, he averaged only 13 rushing attempts per game, with their disappointing days in rushing yards (40, 25, and 46). His fantasy tends to be high based on his success catching the ball (6/100/1, 4/106, 6/68, 6/52/1, and 8/50). In Week 3, Robinson gained 111 combined yards against the Panthers with five catches.
The Panthers have been up and down defending running backs in the run game this year. They allow 4.7 yards per rush with backs scoring nine times. Carolina has held them to short yards per catch (5.8), but their overall running back defensive package ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed (231.10).
- Travis Etienne (16/143 with three catches for 13 yards)
- James Cook (19/216/2)
- Josh Jacobs (100 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Alvin Kamara (115 combined yards with three catches)
In Week 10, Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs were the top two running back busts, and they rebounded in a big way. Atlanta’s top running back only has four touchdowns this year, compared to 15 in 2024. I expect him to bounce back in a big way in Week 11, as the Falcons were embarrassed by Carolina in Week 3 (30-0 loss).
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,400)
Over his last five games, Chase had been a fantasy heater (6/110/2, 10/94/1, 16/161/1, 12/91, and 6/111), with his top outcome over this span coming against the Steelers. He is on pace to catch 144 passes for 1,560 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, Chase scored in both his starts against Pittsburgh (6/86/1 and 10/96/1).
The Steelers’ defense has allowed the most catches (137) to wide receivers while ranking 31st in receiving yards allowed (1,742). Despite their weakness, wide receivers scored only eight times.
- Garrett Wilson (7/95/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/103)
- Jordan Addison (4/114)
- Justin Jefferson (10/126)
- Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1)
- Tee Higgins (6/96/1)
- Alec Pierce (6/115)
- Michael Pittman (9/115)
- Ladd McConkey (4/107/4)
Chase is the top-rated wide receiver this week based on his direction and matchup. The Steelers’ defense allowed 13 touchdowns and seven field goals over their last 46 possessions faced. Joe Flacco must get the ball out quickly in this game for Chase to continue to excellent fantasy ride. If so, the Bengals' top wideout will get many easy short catches while also creating a beatable window for a long scoring play.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $8,900/FD: $9,700)
Heading into Week 11, Smith-Njigba has gained at least 90 yards in all nine of his starts, while delivering an eight-catch floor in six games and scoring five times over the past seven matchups. Game score vs. the Saints (5/96/1) and Cardinals (5/93/1) at home stole his ceiling, as Sam Darnold only needed to throw the ball 30 times combined in those two games.
Despite his top wide receiver ranking in fantasy points (22.03 per game) in PPR formats, Smith-Njigba hasn’t delivered a high enough game to support his current salary. His only outcome with over 30.00 fantasy points came in Week 6 (8/162/1). In 2024, he had a monster showing vs. the Rams at home (7/180/2).
The Rams sit 18th in wide receiver defense (291.20 fantasy points). They’ve allowed only six touchdowns to wideouts, but they can make big plays (12.4 yards per catch).
- A.J. Brown (6/109/1)
- DeVonta Smith (8/60/1)
- Kendrick Bourne (10/142)
- Travis Hunter (8/101/1)
- Jauan Jennings (6/71/1)
Smith-Njigba has an explosive gear to his game, which requires the Seahawks to throw the ball 40 times. The Rams’ offense continues to move the ball well and score points, suggesting more passes in this matchup. I fully expect Seattle’s stud wideout to gain over 100 yards and with a score, while understanding game flow could lead to a 40.00+ fantasy day. No defense has been able to slow him down, based on his catch rate (75.0) and yards per catch (16.5).