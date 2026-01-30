Best NBA DFS Picks for Friday, January 30th Feature Zion Williamson, Jarrett Allen

The NBA has been courting a ton of games all week long. This will be the 3rd day this week of eight or more games in a night. Perhaps NBC is getting ahead of their imminent Olympics coverage. As a NBA fan, I will complain none. What I will do is attack some DFS. There is tremendous value to be found tonight and I like to think that I found it for you guys. Check out these five great plays.

Payton Pritchard, PG/SG (BOS) — $7,000 (FanDuel) | $6,700 (DraftKings)

Pritchard should benefit in minutes played tonight. While the Celtics may get up big on the Kings, and that is just a hypothetical, Pritchard would likely stay playing deep in the fourth. He has just one games under (27) Minutes since the start of December.

When we talk defense in this game, the Kings are 27th versus Point Guards. While Jaylen Brown and company may lay off the gas, Prtichard will not.

Cedric Coward, SG/SF (MEM) — $5,700 (FanDuel) | $5,900 (DraftKings)

The other night, we rocked with Jaylin Wells. Tonight, we will test out Coward. He has zero games played of any less than (21) FanDuel points December 15th. However, Coward does have (29)+ FanDuel points six times in that six week, or so, span.

In this matchup, the Grizzlies get a Pelicans team that is 26th versus Shooting Guards. By all accounts, this should also be a competitive game, thus promoting late-game scoring. Coward is also averaging 4.9x of this salary. It is an all-around beneficial spot to play Coward.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF/SG (DEN) — $4,600 (FanDuel) | $5,800 (DraftKings)

Given his DraftKings price, Hardaway Jr. is definitely a much better pick on FanDuel. Consider that when making this pick. Nonetheless, he is a high-upside player worth the minimal risk tonight. Last night, Hardaway Jr. hit about 8x of his salary.

Hardaway Jr. is playing a back-to-back tonight, so we weigh the risk. When he has played back-to-backs with the first leg under 30 minutes, he has seen a minutes increase in leg two every time over the last two months.

Now, back to the numbers, Hardaway Jr. does play to about an (18%) Usage Rate, but he rips 3-Pointers at over a (35%) Rate. That is where he can succeed against an average Clippers permiter defense, now traveling a mile high.

Zion Williamson, PF (NO) — $8,200 (FanDuel) | $7,800 (DraftKings)

For the first time in his NBA career, Zion Williamson has his third-straight game with 20 PTS and 10 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P84Ny6fE7u — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 28, 2026

I am quite happy here with these prices on Williamson. We all know that he has massive upside at his best. He plays to a (26.5%) Usage Rate, and thriving in Fouls Drawn Percentage (41%). Points will come easy, facing a Grizzlies team ranked a subpar 20th versus Power Forwards. When they played one week ago, Williamson had a stat-line of 24-11-4, plus one block and two steals.

Jarrett Allen, C (CLE) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,800 (DraftKings)

We used Allen the other night, without Evan Mobley. I will run it back here. He saw a reduction in minutes given a unmatched game, but tonight should be different in Phoenix. The Cavaliers are just (3.5) point favorites. It should be competitive.

Truth be honest, the matchup is not glorious. The Suns are 4th versus Centers. However, the usage of Allen should remain quite high, and at great value. Allen plays to a (17.9%) Usage Rate, being average for Centers. He is elite defensively with a Steal Rate over (20%), and a Block Rate over (30%). Despite playing 24 Minutes last game, Allen did have (31.8) FanDuel points, or about (1.3) Points per Minute.

