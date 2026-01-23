NBA Mock Trade: Zion Williamson Could Give the Hornets a Potential #1 Rated Offense

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of a few teams vying to contention, and failing. This commonly will force a team to question their future and potentially pivot in a new direction. It is being wondered right now if Zion Williamson will fit that long-term future. If they can get him for something valuable, they may just do it. This mock trade is a complicated matter, and unlikely to happen, but we all like to wonder what a deal might look like. If Williamson did become a Charlotte Hornet, this could be the formula to getting it done.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If Williamson went to Charlotte, he would likely retain his current fantasy status. Williamson would be a sure-thing starter, and a high-volume asset. He, and LaMelo Ball would lead the charge as Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller would follow with shooting support. This offense could become very lethal, and Williamson will be the main focus.

It may be reasonable to consider that Williamson works among many mouths to feed. However, in a better offense, a player will perform that much better. I would not view his stock and trending down in this scenario.

In New Orleans, they would lose an identity to their offense. However, that does not mean it is a worse identity. It is just different. Nonetheless, with Williamson gone, this would favor many players. I look at Trey Murphy III. The Pelicans do love Murphy, and they view him as a long-term piece. As a foward, he could see a usage increase that I do believe has to go up. Murphy plays to a sub-20% Usage Rate. Now, he can trend towards 25%.

The other beneficiary in this will be Derik Queen. He is the other Power Forward and he can reach the pinnacle of his potential. Queen will trend much higher without Williamson.

Mock Trade Details:

Hornets Receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans Receive: Collin Sexton, Grant Williams, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2027 Top-8 Protected 1st Round Pick

Why the Hornets Say Yes

The Hornets have a promising team going right now. However, they seem to lack an X factor. Between Ball, Knueppel, and Miller, they have great offense. However, they are a small offense. They dominate shooting the ball, they lack in the paint.

If the Hornets could get Williamson, they add a centerpiece to their team. Williamson dominates with his physicality, opening up passing to the perimeter. They can be elite, and they may intrigue at that offensive ability.

Why the Pelicans Say Yes

The Pelicans may want to re-adjust their team. They have some new young pieces in Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Perhaps they ought to roll with them, over Williamson.

By trading away Williamson, the Pelicans shed money, injury risk, and they do get more future pieces to stack behind Murphy, Queen, and Fears. A player like Williamson commands multiple firsts, and they get it.

As for Sexton and Williams, financials must trade off in the short-term. Sexton is an expiring deal. Williams has one more year and, honestly, he could provide some added size to this average frontcourt.

