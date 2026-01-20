NBA DFS Picks for January 20th Feature Jordan Miller, Tyrese Maxey, Plus 3 Others

The NBA is jam-packed with games to watch tonight. We have a Main Slate that is going to feature (7) total games, and entertaining ones at that. We have the Spurs-Rockets in primetime, as well as the Lakers-Nuggets and an under-the-radar matchup between the Suns and the 76ers. Of course, we find plenty of DFS value within these games. That is our angle, providing you with five must-consider DFS plays for the lucrative Main Slate on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Tyrese Maxey, PG (PHI) — $10,400 (FanDuel) | $9,800 (DraftKings)

TYRESE MAXEY TONIGHT:



29 POINTS

8 STEALS (!!!)

8 ASSISTS

4 REBOUNDS

12/24 FGM

40 MINUTES



It seems repetitive, but I will keep pressing Maxey until he fails me. Maxey scored about (70) fantasy points last night, and history tells that he will stay on the gas tonight. Since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, Maxey plays (37.6) Minutes per Game on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back. Given that fact, we have no concern to reduced time tonight.

Maxey is scoring 5x of his salary tonight. He gets a Suns team that is just above average versus Point Guards, however also playing a back-to-back. Better yet, the Suns are the road team in their east-coast road trip. His Usage Rate is 28.6%, and he plays without Joel Embiid to feed tonight. The sky remains the limit.

Anthony Edwards, SG (MIN) — $9,800 (FanDuel) | $9,200 (DraftKings)

We have a high-usage player in an ultra-favorable matchup. Edwards has a Usage Rate of 30.7%, and the Jazz are 29th versus Shooting Guards. The Timberwolves are favored to win this game by (12.5) points, but we do also have an Over/Under of (244.5). This will project for volume to remain in store, despite blowout potential.

Edwards has not played a bottom-10 defense since January 3rd against the Heat. Despite a tough stretch, he had put up (62.3) fantasy points on the Spurs and (48.9) on the Cavaliers. He is also entering this game well-rested, having not played since Saturday.

Jordan Miller, SF (LAC) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,400 (DraftKings)

Jordan Miller continues to put good stuff on film.



With Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup, Miller is going to see an increase in minutes that we project to rise by 50%. Miller had (28) Minutes and (45) Minutes over his last two games, averaging (41.0) fantasy points in those games. In Usage Rate, Miller is only at 17.4%, but he will easily rise above 20% with Leonard out.

Defensively, the Clippers face the Bulls that are 24th versus Small Forwards. At this price, you cannot pass up the chance to hit 7x+ at his upside.

Julius Randle, PF (MIN) — $8,700 (FanDuel) | $8,200 (DraftKings)

I happen to find many salaries today to be more favorable on DraftKings. Perhaps that can be a sound strategy if you decide to tail these picks. Anyway, we love Randle against the Jazz, who rank 30th versus Power Forwards.

In Usage Rate, Randle is 2nd on the Timberwolves (25.8%) and he has hit 43+ fantasy points in four of his last seven games. Rudy Gobert is back, but that should not affect Randle, and he is the five to Randle's four position.

Quinten Post, C (GSW) — $3,800 (FanDuel) | $3,800 (DraftKings)

This is the perfect spot to use Post and expose the back-to-back to our advantage. Al Horford is doubtful to play tonight, and that makes Post the only reliable big man on the roster. He will play higher minutes, upwards of a 40% increase. When playing 22+ minutes, Post has only once failed to reach 5x of his salary.

