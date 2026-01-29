Best NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, January 29th Feature Kevin Durant and 4 Sleepers

The NBA is captiziling off of zero football and a reduced College Basketball schedule. They fielded nine games in primetime last night and they return on Thursday with another eight games. This serves us plenty of high-upside players to find like they are Waldo. If we can find them with confidence and sharpness, we shall own this DFS slate. This is our goal, and that is what I have listed below. Let's win the day.

Denis Schröder, PG/SG (SAC) — $4,700 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

Schröder was a main topic of a mock trade earlier today. Be sure the check it out.

This spot should benefit us in multiple ways. First off, Schröder should be lowly owned in many DFS slates. This lets us have a great +- on the field if we ring in 5x. Schröder also does play highly useful minutes. He ranges on with all top Kings' with a (22.0%) Usage Rate. He also plays about (26) Minutes per Game with (0.44) Fantasy Points per Minute. This puts Schröder at an average of 5.3x — absolutely glorious.

Duncan Robinson, SG/SF (DET) — $3,900 (FanDuel) | $4,300 (DraftKings)

At a discount, we attack another useful depth piece. That will be Robinson tonight. He currently averages 5.2x of this salary, yet consistently playing near (29) Minutes per Game. In Fantasy Points per Minute, Robinson averages (0.45), being quite useful, despite his deceiving (14.6%) Usage Rate. This comes due to his lethal 3-point shooting ability, have a (40.6%) 3-Point Make Rate when on the court. In translation, Robinson makes (40.6%) of Team 3-Pointers when he in in the game.

Kevin Durant, SF/PF (HOU) — $9,000 (FanDuel) | $8,900 (DraftKings)

Kevin Durant has become 10th overall on the @NBA all-time THREE-POINTERS MADE list! 🔥



You know who he is. pic.twitter.com/26mjb4lLYC — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 29, 2026

Durant is "on a roll like Cottonelle." That is your absolutely terrible Drake lyric for the day. Nonetheless, it is true. Durant has (31.3) Points per Game over his last four affairs. Tonight, he gets a Hawks defense that is 26th versus Small Forwards. Durant has a (26.5%) Usage Rate and (0.67) Fantasy Points per Minute. He is on a back-to-back, but Durant has not slowed when playing this schedule. Just last week, Durant played back-to-back games in which he had 40+ Minutes both games.

Bobby Portis, PF/C (MIL) — $6,600 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)

Portis has been volatile, I won't lie about that. However, volatility has two sides to it. It has a downside, and an upside. That upside is generally worth playing if achievable. Portis has that tonight, facing a Wizards team that is 29th versus Power Forwards. Portis also plays to a very solid (22.2%) Usage Rate, and he scores (0.58) Fantasy Points per Minute. He has always been a hard-worker when on the court.

Jonas Valančiūnas, C (DEN) — $6,500 (FanDuel) | $6,500 (DraftKings)

Valančiūnas has a calf injury going on. I have little concern with this matter. Valančiūnas played (30) Minutes on Tuesday, putting up a 16-16 stat-line for a great double-double. He is also listed as probably, being more rare in the NBA, and pointing towards generally well-felt health.

Tonight, Valančiūnas gets the Brooklyn Nets. They are 21st versus Centers. As for his usage, Valančiūnas plays to a rate of (25.8%) and slightly even more elevated with Jokic. He should do quite well at home, in likelihood for another double-double.

