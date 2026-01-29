NBA Mock Trade: Cavaliers Ship Darius Garland to Sacramento for Elite Bench Help

Why don't we head over to Cleveland? The Cavaliers have a core that has failed to secure an NBA Finals appearance, despite an array of promising players over the past few years. It leads us to wonder if they want to shift gears? They very well may. They also have the resources to make a trade. Expected or not, it very well may happen. Among those trade-able assets, Darius Garland seems to lead the charge. This is how a trade could like he went... somewhere... being the Sacramento Kings in this mock.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If Garland left the Cavaliers, it would benefit competing guards. Most of all, Donovan Mitchell would benefit. He could very well become the G1 in Fantasy Basketball. As it stands, Mitchell has a (31.6%) Usage Rate. Garland trails him at (25.0%). This piece of the pie will shift down to Garland's replacement, but that person will not take in that percentage wholly. It will boost Mitchell to aim on 35%.

Other than Mitchell, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter Jr. could see increased playing team. Lonzo Ball may even be a part of that. In usage, we can also see DeAndre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson move upwards.

With Garland going to Sacramento, he will be a starting guard. This slots Garland next to Russell Westbrook and Zach LaVine. I would expect Garland to compete with LaVine, as the team is growing restless with his performance.

In Fantasy Basketball, Garland will likely not go up beyond his 25% Usage Rate in Cleveland. He will also be on a worse team. I would expect Garland to fall down the Fantasy Basketball rankings in this situation.

Mock Trade Details

Cavaliers Receive: Malik Monk, Dennis Schröder, 2026 1st Round Pick Swap

Kings Receive: Darius Garland

Why the Cavaliers Say Yes

The Cavaliers are looking to refresh some of their roster. They are an old NBA team, and they would like to gain some youth. Garland, aged 26 still, is a veteran. He is an average guard and despite his skillset, the Cavaliers feel they can run with Donovan Mitchell, then supporting shooters in DeAndre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson. In making this deal, they shed the salary of Garland, and change the offense, perhaps for the better.

By making this deal, they get a nice veteran 6th man piece in Monk. He is half the price of Garland, yet can fill the gap. They will try to replace a big piece with two solid pieces, Monk being one of them. The Cavaliers also go for Dennis Schröder to run backup Point Guard. He is a trustworthy veteran, and that would fit a longshot title running locker room quite well.

To top it all off, the 1st round pick is a swap, but a great swap. The Cavaliers are currently the 8th best team in the NBA, by record. The Kings are T-4th worst in the NBA, and just one win better than the worst team. The swap will by a +20 pick gain.

Why the Kings Say Yes

The Kings are in such a weird spot. They have gained some solid pieces, but they have not equated anything to wins. A market like Sacramento will lack any high-probability chances to gain a superstar. Garland would be the closest thing to it. He is young, and he could thrive in a new environment, being the offensive leader.

With these aspirations, the Kings also shed the moderate contract of Monk. In turn, that opens up shooting lanes for Garland. They also get rid of the Schröder contract as a 32-year aging veteran. They even lose little in the pick. Sure, it can be high, but they still retain a 1st rounder. It is a risky move, but one that a team in desperation may try.

