Best NBA DFS Picks on Wednesday, January 28th Feature Reed Sheppard and Jarrett Allen

The NBA hits our schedule with a jam-packed slate of games. We have a total of nine games on the FanDuel Main Slate. It goes very deep, thus giving us plenty of options to find very high-value within. As tonight does demand extra research, I look to expedite this process for you. When I analyzed this entire board, I came to find five great options, perhaps overlooked by many. Be sure to use some of them in your DFS lineup.

Reed Sheppard, PG/SG (HOU) — $5,000 (FanDuel) | $4,300 (DraftKings)

Sheppard is a volatile piece, with a reward that is worth the risk tonight. He is averaging 5.0x of this salary, also well-rested off of a low minutes game against the Grizzlies two nights ago. However, do not be scared by that. Sheppard will play to his usual minutes, if not more tonight. He is 3rd on the Rockets in Usage Rate (20.4%) and he gets a Spurs team that is 22nd versus Point Guards.

Jaylin Wells, SG/SF (MEM) — $4,100 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

Wells is very favorably priced tonight. He is averaging over 5x of this salary, and part of that sample size is with Ja Morant in the lineup, which he is not right now. Wells plays to a very solid (18.4%) Usage Rate, and he now may start. Wells also has a Steal Rate of (22.4%), displaying some defensive ability. He also has double-digit points scored in four straight games, and the Hornets are just 21st versus Shooting Guards.

Aaron Nesmith, SF/PF (IND) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,700 (DraftKings)

As we go value-hunting, we find a nice catch with Nesmith. He is averaging 4.7x of this salary, not too shabby. Nesmith has also recorded no less than 27 minutes since the New Year. That will remain, despite the return of Bennedict Mathurin. The Pacers, tonight, will host the Bulls who rate 25th versus Small Forwards.

Pascal Siakam, PF/C (IND) — $8,500 (FanDuel) | $8,800 (DraftKings)

We will stack Pacers tonight, and Siakam is no better player to do it with. Siakam has (48) FanDuel points in two of his last three games. On average, Siakam hits 4.8x of this salary, and he is playing well of late. He also faces a Bulls team that is 28th versus Power Forwards. Siakam is also the far-highest on the Pacers in Usage Rate at (28.2%).

Jarrett Allen, C/PF (CLE) — $6,300 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley sustained a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in 1-3 weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2026

Allen is extremely underpriced, in my estimation. Without Evan Mobley, Allen will gain much higher volume in usage. He also may see a slight minute elevation. As it is, Allen averaged 4.8x of this salary. That is with Mobley. Without Mobley, this ought to be well over 5x. The Lakers are a modest 9th best versus Centers, but not dominant by any means. Allen also works to a (30.7%) Rebound Rate, also trending higher minus Mobley.

