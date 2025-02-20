NBA DFS (Thursday, February 20) Core Options, Value Plays, Deep Sleepers
NBA fantasy managers welcome back the NBA from the All-Star break with a slate of nine games on Thursday.
Two teams will be on the second leg of back-to-back games after the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers with a victory in LA on Wednesday night, 100-97. The Lakers will look to rebound on the road in Portland against the Blazers, while the Hornets will look for their eighth victory on the road this season in Denver against the Nuggets.
TNT will feature the Boston Celtics led by Jayson Tatum against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in the early game at 7pm est. The nightcap at 9:30 pm will see the San Antonio Spurs host the Phoenix Suns on the University of Texas campus in Austin. Victor Wembenyama is not expected to see the floor for the Spurs due to illness as the Suns’ Kevin Durant returns home to the arena where he played for the Longhorns in his only season of college hoops.
NBA DFS CORE TARGETS
C Karl Anthony Towns, New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls ($9,700 DK) | ($9,900 FD)
The former first overall pick is arguably having his best year as he enters the second half of his 10th season. In 49 games this year, Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.0 steals, which has resulted in 49.8 fantasy points per game.
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks’ All-Star will face a fading Chicago Bulls team that has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games. The Knicks enter the game sitting third in the Eastern Conference and only 2.5 games back of the second-place Boston Celtics. The betting line favors New York by 12.5 points with a 243.5-point total, which is the second-highest total on the board. These betting numbers from the experts imply plenty of scoring for Kat and the Knicks. With Josh Hart sidelined for tonight’s game, we look to Towns to carry the load and score 50+ fantasy points.
PG James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks ($9,300 DK) | ($9,700 FD)
Kawhi Leonard will bring his nightly questionable tag with him tonight when the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Milwaukee to play a banged up Bucks squad who could be without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, also listed as questionable. Without Leonard, the Clips will continue to lean on veteran All-Star James Harden, who has seen his floor time increase to 40 minutes without his running-mate in the lineup.
Over his past four games, Harden has averaged 23.8 points, 11.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks. In the Clippers’ last game before the break, Harden recorded a massive 67.5 fantasy points in 49 minutes during an overtime victory against the Utah Jazz. There is solid DFS value in one of the league’s best facilitators on a night when his team will need him on the floor for 38 minutes or more.
NBA DFS VALUE PLAYS
PG/SG Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers ($6,500 DK) | ($6,900 FD)
The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight with a six-game home winning streak on the line. Talk about a streak, that is exactly what we have seen out of Anfernee Simons over his last six games. Over that span, he has averaged 19.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 35+ minutes, resulting in 36.1 fantasy points. The 25-year-old, already in his seventh NBA season for the Blazers, will need to keep up his stellar play if Portland wants to keep their streak alive. The Lakers will be playing with hostility and determination after being upset at home last night by the Charlotte Hornets. Portland will be without Deandre Ayton and possibly Scoot Henderson, leaving Simons to lead the squad.
PF Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies ($7,800 DK) | ($8,200 FD)
Siakam made his third All-Star appearance over the weekend and will return to the court as the Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The 10th-year pro has helped lead the Pacers to fourth place in the Eastern Conference this season while outperforming star teammate Tyrese Haliburton. Over his past 10 games, Siakam is averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes per game, resulting in an average of 42 fantasy points. In a game with the highest betting total of the night at 250.5, expect plenty of opportunities for the talented veteran to put up big numbers on his home court.
DEEP SLEEPER TARGETS
Three additional deep sleeper targets to consider include: Blazers C Donovan Clingan ($5,600 DK) | ($6,200 FD), Magic SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($3,600 DK) | ($3,900 FD), and Hawks SG/SF Caris LeVert ($5,300 DK) | ($6,000 FD).
