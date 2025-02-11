Top 5 Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets crashed Super Bowl Sunday parties by announcing before the game that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would not be returning to the team next year. Here at Fantasy on SI, we took a look at the current odds on Bet365 and our own models to narrow down the top five favorite landing spots for the 41-year-old quarterback.
Top Landing Spots For QB Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers (+200)
With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields hitting free agency, Rodgers could step right in to become the Steelers’ opening-day starter. Even if the Steelers re-sign the much younger Fields, they could continue to use specially designed packages for him while allowing the future Hall of Famer, Rodgers, to provide invaluable mentorship. Rodgers would immediately provide the Steelers with much-needed leadership. Many believe Pittsburgh is just a competent quarterback away from making another Super Bowl run. With one or two years left in his career, Rodgers would be the well-rounded bridge quarterback the Steelers need to set the team up for immediate and future success.
Pittsburgh has mid-tier offensive weapons in WR George Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth, and RB Najee Harris. Steelers owner, Art Rooney II, has disclosed to the media that upgrading the wide receiver room is a priority for the Steelers this offseason. Rodgers would surely have a good chance of bringing along his sidekick DaVante Adams, who would step in as a true No.1 receiver. Adams would be the upgrade Rooney II desires and the team desperately needs.
Adding Adams or another true No.1 receiver in Pittsburgh would greatly improve Rodgers’ fantasy draft capital and allow him the opportunity to be a worthy fantasy starter in 2025. However, he did struggle in New York despite an All-Pro supporting cast consisting of Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall.
The leadership and experience the two alpha stars would add to the Steelers’ foundation could be the magic they need to break the years-long cycle of being an annual first-round playoff loser. Long-time coach, Mike Tomlin, wants to change the narrative and make a deeper run in the playoffs. Rodgers could provide exactly what he is looking for.
New Orleans Saints (+500)
After years of kicking the can down the road, the Saints are facing salary cap challenges and are exploring quarterback options. Rodgers would definitely be an upgrade over current starter Derek Carr
The Saints brought Carr in to be their guy, but things haven't exactly worked out. Current rumors suggest that the Saints will move on from Carr in 2025. With Aaron Rodgers now on the market, NOLA may decide to sign Rodgers, who could be the perfect option, providing more upside and much-needed leadership.
The Saints already have explosive playmakers: WR Chris Olave, WR Rasheed Shaheed, and RB Alvin Kamara. Rodgers would have no shortage of weapons. The offense would certainly be the Saints’ strength and Rodgers could surprise folks with a bounce-back campaign. With Rodgers in the Big Easy, he could be a late-round fantasy gem.
Las Vegas Raiders (+750)
The Raiders are drafting from the sixth hole and will likely pass on this year's QB class if they miss out on the top two prospects (Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders). NFL insiders are hearing new veteran coach, Pete Carroll, is looking for a seasoned quarterback. Rodgers could be that guy and would step into an offense that offers strong volume and red-zone opportunities. Working with new OC Chip Kelly, the Raiders could become a force with Rodgers at the helm. Fantasy players would jump at the chance to draft Rodgers in a Kelly-led offense.
If Tom Brady and Pete Carroll support bringing in the future Hall of Famer over Russell Wilson, the offense could be built around his strengths, allowing him to thrive. The Raiders are sitting on a whopping $90 million in cap space and new general manager John Spytek would have plenty of room to add Rodgers while upgrading the team's needs at other positions.
Vegas has two talented pass catchers in TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers, both of whom posted 1,000-yard seasons in 2024. Adding a solid deep-threat receiver would complete the trifecta of offensive weapons Rodgers would need to be a backend QB1 in 2025 fantasy football leagues. It may be a tough proposition to bring Adams back to Vegas after last year’s fallout but anything is possible.
New York Giants (+1200)
If the New York Giants miss out on the top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, Rodgers would step in as an immediate starter in 2025. This would allow the Giants to address many other needs, especially the offensive line.
WR Malik Nabers is a true No.1 option and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is another emerging stud on offense.
Although Big Blue’s offense looked pitiful in 2024, the future could be bright with these two playmakers only entering year two of their respective careers.
The Giants' terrible offensive line and lack of team structure are major concerns. By adding Travis Hunter through the draft and with Rodgers bringing along Adams, Rodgers would immediately have the weapons to enter the QB1 conversation for fantasy players.
Opposing defenses would struggle to contain the electric trio of Adams, Nabers, and Hunter. Rodgers would have the potential to put up insane numbers through the air. This would be a dream scenario for Giants fans.
Even if the Giants draft a quarterback, Rodgers would bring the leadership the Giants desperately need while providing valuable mentorship to a younger quarterback.
Tennessee Titans (+1400)
With the No. 1 draft pick, the Tennessee Titans have several options to address the quarterback position. The $44 million in cap space allows them the flexibility to go in many directions.
Insiders have been hearing rumors that they could trade the first pick to acquire additional draft capital and add a veteran quarterback. Step in Aaron Rodgers.
If the Titans select Miami University quarterback Cam Ward, Rodgers is open to mentoring a young quarterback as a bridge starter. This worked perfectly in Green Bay with Jordan Love and the Titans may follow the same blueprint.
With plenty of cap room to spend, the Titans could also add Rodgers’ favorite target, Adams, greatly improving the Titans’ receiving group with a three-time All-Pro who would be their new top receiving option.
