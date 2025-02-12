NBA DFS (Wednesday, February 12) Value Plays & Best Picks: Cash & GPP Options
NBA fantasy managers find a solid slate of 15 games on Wednesday evening on the hardwood.
The ESPN double-header will feature Victor Wembanyama leading the Spurs into Boston to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, followed by the Warriors heading to Dallas looking to win their third straight game since acquiring Jimmy Butler.
The biggest injury news of the slate involves the status of Lakers guard Luka Doncic (calf) who is currently listed as “questionable” in the back end of a home-and-home against the Jazz. After missing 23 games due to the injury, Doncic made his much anticipated Los Angeles debut on Monday, notching 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes of action. It's worth noting that the Lakers may give their new star point guard an extended rest with the NBA All-Star break commencing on Friday.
Without further ado, here are my top recommended Respected Money NBA DFS plays for Wednesday in the association!
NBA DFS CORE TARGETS
SF Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($9,100 DK) | ($9,200 FD)
The fourth-year small forward heads into the showdown with Cleveland fresh off a stellar Tuesday night against Philadelphia, tallying 33 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block. In February, Barnes filled up the box score, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.0 blocks in six games, resulting in 42.3 fantasy points per game. In three games this season against the Cavs, the Raptors’ versatile front-line player has averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. In a game with a 236-point betting total, it’s wise to use Barnes in a contest that should find plenty of scoring.
SG Josh Hart, New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks ($7,800 DK) | ($7,800 FD)
The unsung glue to the Knicks roster, Hart continued his career-best production on Tuesday posting the first 30-10 night of his career against Indiana. Hart finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. In his last five games, Hart has been outstanding, averaging 19.2 points, 9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, resulting in 45.9 fantasy points per game. One-third of the “Villanova Trio”, Hart is thriving playing alongside former Wildcat teammates Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, recording the fifth-most triple-doubles (7) in the NBA this season. In three games against the Hawks this season, Hart has averaged 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. There is solid DFS value in utilizing one of the league’s most unselfish players in a projected high-scoring affair at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
SF Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks ($7,900 DK) | ($8,100 FD)
To say Butler is having an immediate impact on the Warriors since arriving via trade from Miami would be an understatement. In two games playing with Steph Curry and Co., the six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.5 points 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, helping the Warriors post back-to-back road wins. Back in December, Butler torched the Mavericks, scoring 33 points while adding 9 rebounds and 6 assists. DFS managers need to capitalize on the newly energized veteran who will be motivated to make a statement before the national audience on ESPN.
NBA DFS VALUE PLAYS
C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors ($6,400 DK) | ($7,300 FD)
While DFS managers will gravitate toward playing Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, it would be wise to pivot to Jarrett Allen. The veteran big man, who has posted 29 double-doubles this season, has averaged 12.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in five games for the Cavaliers since the calendar flipped to February resulting in 37.5 fantasy points per game over that span. Allen has enjoyed success in three matchups against the Raptors averaging 18.3 points 11.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.3 blocks.
PF John Collins, Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers ($6,700 DK) | ($7,100 FD)
Collins has been one of the bright spots of late for a Utah team that is one of the worst in the league this season owning a 12-40 record after 62 games. In his last six games, the veteran big man has averaged 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game resulting in an average of 34.3 fantasy points. The talented 6' 9" forward, who has averaged 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds in three contests against the Lakers this season, could find even more production with Anthony Davis no longer manning the paint for Los Angeles.
PF Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,900 DK) | ($8,100 FD)
With Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a calf strain, Portis will continue to be looked upon to help shoulder the load for Milwaukee. In his last four games, Portis has scored 18+ points in every contest while quietly adding 13.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. From a fantasy perspective that has resulted in an outstanding average of 46.3 fantasy points. Portis is a far better value on DraftKings as opposed to FanDuel as DFS managers are rewarded with a savings of $1200.
DEEP SLEEPER TARGETS
In the expanded slate, three additional deep sleeper targets to consider include: Suns PF Bol Bol ($4,300 DK) | ($4,900 FD), Mavericks SG Max Christie ($5,000 DK) | ($5,800 FD) as well as Pacers SF Bennedict Mathurin ($5,100 DK) | ($5,600 FD).
