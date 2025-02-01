Josh Hart’s Maturity Leads to Fantasy Basketball Stardom
The New York Knicks currently own the third-best record (33-16) in the East, thanks in large part to the unselfish efforts of veteran shooting guard Josh Hart.
The 2016 national champion, who makes up one-third of the former Villanova trio standouts with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the Knicks’ starting lineup, is in the midst of a career campaign. In his eighth season in the league, Hart has emerged as arguably the best rebounding guard in the NBA, collecting 9.7 boards per game.
While appearing on the “Roommates” podcast (which he co-hosts with Jalen Brunson), Hart proclaimed he has embraced his role in making his teammates better rather than focusing on individual accolades. “I’m supposed to be here to make sure these guys [his teammates] are good. I’ve said it several times, I’m a servant right now to these guys,” said Hart. “My role is to make sure Jalen [Brunson], KAT [Karl Anthony-Towns], Mikal [Bridges] are good and whoever else.”
Hart’s maturity has resulted in fantasy managers being treated to the fifth-most (six) triple-doubles posted by any player in the NBA this season. Since arriving in New York via trade from Portland in 2023, Hart’s tenacity is witnessed on a nightly basis on both ends of the court, ranking seventh in the NBA with 1.6 steals per game. He's an absolute wrecking ball when driving to the rim, whether he finishes with a bucket or dishes it out to one of the team's sharpshooters.
In fantasy basketball Roto leagues, Hart is currently the 35th-ranked player. He is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while converting 55.6% of his field-goal attempts. His contributions on the defensive end (1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game) are well above the league average. It’s no surprise that head coach Tom Thibodeau is utilizing him as a workhorse. Hart is logging 37.5 minutes per game in 47 contests this season.
“Ironically, I am having the best year of my career. I think there is a beauty to accepting that,” added Hart. “Once you accept it, so many more things open up that you have no idea [existed]. Doors open and you see what you are supposed to be doing.”
The 6' 4", 215 lb. talent, who plays much bigger than his size on the court, caught the attention of his former Villanova head coach Jay Wright on X, calling the clip, ‘awesome’.
Thanks to the unselfish attitude of Hart, the Knicks are currently ranked as one of the top contenders to win the NBA Championship according to the experts in the desert.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Week 15 Pickups
Paul Skenes Profile, Preview, Predictions