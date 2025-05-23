NBA PrizePicks Predictions: Indiana Pacers At New York Knicks (Game 2)
Game 2 between the Knicks and Pacers promises plenty of fireworks, and we’re breaking down our five favorite PrizePicks player props. Can Karl-Anthony Towns stay hot offensively? Will Indiana’s bench replicate its Game 1 heroics? Let’s spotlight the top value plays to target in this pivotal showdown at Madison Square Garden.
Miles McBride Over 7.5 Points
This line has jumped 1.5 points since Game 1—and rightfully so. After posting a team-best +12 plus-minus and pouring in nine points in just 25 minutes, it’s clear that Tom Thibodeau needs to keep unleashing the savvy guard in his rotation. In last year’s seven-game slugfest with Indiana, McBride averaged 10.7 points and hit this mark in each of the final five contests. This season? He’s cleared it in two of three regular-season meetings against the Pacers, averaging exactly 10.0 points per game. After New York’s Game 1 loss, he’s now topped this line in eight of his last nine games vs. Indiana. As long as this prop stays undervalued, we’re hammering it.
Karl-Anthony Towns Over 23.5 Points
Towns was a force of nature in New York’s surprising Game 1 loss to the Pacers, erupting for 35 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep. He also showed notable discipline on the defensive end, keeping his fouls in check—an area that’s been a thorn in his side throughout the playoffs. With Myles Turner spending much of his time on the perimeter, Towns is likely to stay out of foul trouble again in Game 2, setting the stage for another high-usage outing.
If the Knicks hope to even the series, their second-best player has to go to work. KAT topped this scoring mark in two of three regular-season meetings with Indiana, posting 21, 30, and 40 points.
The Pacers simply don’t have a big man agile or physical enough to contain Towns near the rim—and if he stays hot from long range, he’s primed to dominate again in a pivotal Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.
Obi Toppin Over 12.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
The Indiana Pacers have quietly assembled one of the NBA’s most dynamic second units, perfectly tailored to support their high-velocity offensive style. With Indiana pushing the tempo at a blistering rate—ranking third in playoff pace at 99.03 possessions per game—their depth has become a tactical asset that often goes overlooked in the prop betting market.
One name to circle: Obi Toppin. The springy forward brings vertical explosiveness and relentless hustle in his limited floor time, especially thriving in transition and pick-and-roll actions where he can elevate above defenders. Toppin’s combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) line currently sits at 12.5—a number he’s eclipsed in 12 of his last 15 road appearances. Against his former team, the Knicks, he’s cleared that same total in 10 of their last 13 meetings, adding extra narrative juice to his already energetic play. Considering his familiarity with the Garden and the Pacers' need for spark-plug minutes off the bench, this line feels ripe for exploitation.
Andrew Nembhard Under 11.5 Points
The Pacers leaned heavily on their bench in Game 1, with reserves logging crucial minutes down the stretch and into overtime. Andrew Nembhard, limited by foul trouble, saw just five minutes in the fourth quarter but played the entire overtime period—chipping in 7 of his 15 total points during the extra frame. Without Tyrese Haliburton’s insanely lucky buzzer beater to send Game 1 into overtime, Nembhard would have fallen short of this line.
Despite his critical role in the Pacers’ victory, Nembard remains the fifth option in Indiana’s offensive pecking order, and his scoring outlook is far from dependable. Historically, Nembhard has struggled to find his rhythm against the Knicks, failing to surpass this projected point total in four of his eight playoff meetings with New York across the last two postseasons. In two regular-season contests against the Knicks this year, he managed just 2 and 8 points, further underscoring the uphill battle he faces against a stingy New York defense. With Myles Turner unlikely to be sidelined during critical fourth-quarter minutes again, Nembhard's scoring ceiling may be capped once more.
OG Anunoby Under 5 Rebounds
OG Anunoby has consistently underwhelmed on the boards this season, hauling in five or fewer rebounds in 58 of 87 contests (66.7%), with a modest average of 4.8 per game. His numbers dip even further when sharing the floor with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, managing no more than five rebounds in 44 of 63 games (69.8%) and averaging just 4.7. Anunoby has corralled fewer than five boards in three straight matchups against the Pacers, averaging only 2.3 rebounds on 5.3 opportunities.
In the playoffs, the trend continues, with Anunoby surpassing this rebound line in just 4 of 13 games (30.7%). With glass-cleaning specialists like Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart all fighting for boards, expect Anunoby to focus on scoring and defense while falling short of his rebounding prop once again.
