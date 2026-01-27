Super Bowl DFS Showdown Value Picks: Best Patriots Sleepers on DraftKings

There is just one game left in the NFL season, and that is, of course, the Super Bowl. This year, the NFC's top-seeded Seattle Seahawks will face off with the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As far as fantasy football goes, all we are left with now are DFS showdown slates. When setting a showdown lineup, it is key to make sure you hit on some value picks to go along with your stars. Especially since your captain is likely going to cost you. These are top value picks for the Patriots on the Super Bowl slate.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $3,800

Henderson has done next to nothing in the NFL Playoffs, which is why his price is so low. However, we all know what he is capable of and his explosive big-play upside. Currently, he is cheaper than both kickers and both defenses. At this price, he is the perfect player for a Showdown slate like this.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Hollins returned from the injured reserve for the AFC Championship Game and caught both of his targets for 51 yards. That's a strong game when you consider that Drake Maye only threw for 86 yards. With Hollins, you get a big-bodied receiver who can win contested catches downfield and make plays in the end zone.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $3,200

Douglas has his up and down games, but certainly has his big moments. He already has a touchdown in the playoffs, and he had four total this season. Twice he has topped 70 yards this season, he's hit 100 yards once, and his season high in fantasy points is 23, which is one of three double-digit performances.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $2,800

Williams is the Patriots' deep-threat; all three of his touchdowns this season came on big plays. Granted, he has had a lot more bust than boom games, but on a small slate like this, a 72-yard touchdown as he had earlier in the season

TE Austin Hooper, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $2000

If you need a cheap option at tight end, Hooper is a guy who will probably see about two to four targets and is a threat to catch the ball in the end zone. Like most of these players, he's a long shot, but that's what you look for in these types of slates. Especially, since defending tight ends is the Seahawks' biggest defensive weakness in fantasy football.

RB D'Ernest Johnson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back D'Ernest Johnson (34) runs the ball against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $400

Johnson is a kick return or bust option. At just $400, he was worth mentioning, though. If you did start him and got a return touchdown, you could really top load your team. This is beyond risky, but returners are worth looking at on a slate in what could be a tough defensive battle.

