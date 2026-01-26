2026 Fantasy Football Early Quarterback Rankings: Drake Maye Enters Top Tier

While we have two weeks to kill before the Super Bowl, we have plenty of time to look ahead to the 2026 fantasy football season. We will start by taking a look at the most consistent position from year to year. These are the top five quarterbacks heading into next year's fantasy season. These are not necessarily who we think will be the best, but the order in which they will be selected come draft season.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It seems like a safe bet that Allen will be the top quarterback selected in next year's draft. If the Bills can give them a true playmaking wide receiver, it could drive his value up even higher. Hopefully, this offseason, they can add an actual star receiver and not force fantasy owners to jump through hoops trying to convince themselves that Joshua Palmer is going to be a difference-maker. Allen is not the kind of quarterback who makes his wide receivers better. He needs a true star.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

We aren't sure that Maye should be this high yet, but fantasy owners love themselves some young players. There is a strong chance that he can be heading into the 2026 season with a regular-season and Super Bowl MVP. As an MVP quarterback still on the rise, he is going to be a hot commodity heading into next season. He'll be the second quarterback off the board, and if the Pats could upgrade his weapons, it would further secure his spot.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jackson drops to No. 3 after a brutal 2025 season. After injuring his hamstring, he never quite looked the same. Combine that with a new coaching staff, and there are a lot of question marks surrounding the 29-year-old quarterback. We would argue that he belongs at No. 2, but we understand that it's tough to ignore this season. You can chalk his struggles up to either injuries or the beginning of his decline. How this narrative plays out will be the difference.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels will climb up to No. 4 by the time we get to draft season. At the end of the day, a young star with high rushing upside will always win out in the eyes of fantasy owners over other options. This is where he will land by the time we get to the summer.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow will enter 2026 essentially in the same situation as he entered 2025. He's an elite quarterback with arguably the best weapons in the league and a terrible defense that forces them into shootouts on a near-weekly basis. However, he is coming off another injury-plagued season with ups and downs, even when he was healthy. He'll be viewed as too risky to climb higher than No. 5.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: