NFL Conference Championship Boom-Or-Bust Candidates For Fantasy Football

The NFL’s conference championship matchups are set, with a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line. On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Following that matchup, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will square off for the NFC Championship.

This weekend’s slate will have plenty of DFS implications for fantasy football managers looking to maximize lineup output for Sunday’s contests. Here is one boom-or-bust candidate from each team as conference championship weekend approaches:

Denver Broncos - Jarrett Stidham, QB

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

All eyes are on the quarterback position for the Broncos this week. The team endured a major setback with a season-ending injury to starting signal-caller Bo Nix, who will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his ankle during last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Veteran backup Jarrett Stidham will get the nod under center, making the first postseason start of his career. Stidham has plenty of experience in Sean Payton’s system, now in his third season with the Broncos, but has yet to throw a pass this season. What could be more boom-or-bust than that?

Los Angeles Rams - Davante Adams, WR

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davante Adams was limited during the Rams’ overtime win over the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round. The All-Pro wideout was held to just two catches for 24 yards over six targets, marking one of the worst postseason performances of his storied career. Entering a matchup versus a stellar Seahawks defense, Adams will need to bounce back in a big way for the Rams’ passing game, after leading the NFL in touchdown receptions during the regular season. The veteran will sustain notable volume in Los Angeles’ offense, presenting a safe floor for production this weekend.

New England Patriots - Kayshon Boutte, WR

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kayshon Boutte showed out in New England’s Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans in Foxboro. In just his second playoff game, Boutte led the Patriots in receiving, hauling in three of his five targets for 75 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter. Matched up against a stellar Broncos secondary, Drake Maye will likely continue to look to the hot hand in the passing game, having eclipsed 60 yards in each of his first two playoff games. Denver’s defense will have their hands full with a versatile Patriots receiving corps, headlined by the recent efforts of Boutte.

Seattle Seahawks - Cooper Kupp, WR

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) attempts a catch in the endzone as Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veteran wideout Cooper Kupp was limited to a quiet 2025 campaign, posting the second-lowest yardage total of his career thus far. Following a modest regular season, Kupp re-emerged with a five catch, 60-yard performance over five targets against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, his highest single-game receiving mark since Nov. 9. Kupp’s volatile production and recent emergence make him a prime boom-bust candidate for conference championship weekend.

