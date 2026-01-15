NFL Divisional Round Preview: Bills Vs. Broncos DFS Lineup Outlook

The Buffalo Bills will go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon. This highly anticipated matchup will feature a number of notable fantasy contributors who could make massive impacts on DFS lineups over the weekend.

The Broncos come into the game as a 1.5-point favorite, though Josh Allen and company will raise a competitive contest with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. With some of the league’s biggest stars set to suit up, here’s a DFS lineup preview for Saturday’s postseason contest:

QB - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the thrid quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a tough matchup against a stout Broncos defense, Allen will be one of the more popular DFS picks of the weekend. Allen dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, posting three touchdowns in a comeback win to help his team advance. Though Denver’s defense will pose a greater test to Allen and Buffalo’s defense, I’m going to start him in this DFS lineup over Bo Nix.

QB - Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix enjoyed a solid second season in the NFL, but fantasy football managers likely won’t consider starting him over Allen. The Broncos’ signal-caller has suited up in just one playoff game, suffering a loss to Allen and Buffalo last season. The battle-tested 2024 MVP makes too great of an argument to start in fantasy this weekend.

RB - James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While a quiet Wild Card performance hampered his fantasy stock, 15 carries for 45 yards, it’s hard to bet against this season’s rushing champion. Similar to the case with Allen, Cook will enter a tough matchup against a stubborn defensive front, but his volume and efficiency throughout the season cast reason to believe in a bounce-back performance. I’d give Cook the nod for DFS contest lineups centered around the Divisional clash.

RB - RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey posted solid numbers in his rookie campaign, taking over the reins in the backfield following the loss of veteran back J.K. Dobbins. Harvey makes a compelling argument for DFS managers in need of running back help, offering efficient rushing production and pass-catching versatility out of the backfield. Still, in a head-to-head setting, I’d start Cook over the rookie back.

WR - Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir dominated the target share in Buffalo’s Wild Card victory, hauling in each of his 12 targets for 82 yards through the air. Though Allen may not look his way to such an extent this weekend, his consistent role and elevated target-share makes him my pick for DFS contests over any Broncos wideout in a superior passing attack.

WR - Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton managed 1,000 yards through the air for a second consecutive season for the first time in his career. Though he offers a consistent role as Denver’s WR1, I’m not confident he’ll sustain volume as great as Shakir’s. I’ll take the Bills wideout for the head-to-head argument, though Sutton offers tremendous value for DFS lineups.

TE - Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The tight end position plays a significant role in Buffalo’s offense, frequently featuring the tandem of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. With Kincaid questionable to suit up, the reins at tight end could be left to Knox for Saturday’s game. Though his fantasy stock will take a sizable leap this weekend, I’m not sold on his ceiling.

TE - Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Evan Engram gets the nod over Knox for DFS-style lineups, with greater volume despite an inconsistent Broncos passing game. The veteran pass-catcher offers far improved receiving upside and an elevated floor over Knox.

