NFL Divisional Round Preview: Bills Vs. Broncos DFS Lineup Outlook
The Buffalo Bills will go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon. This highly anticipated matchup will feature a number of notable fantasy contributors who could make massive impacts on DFS lineups over the weekend.
The Broncos come into the game as a 1.5-point favorite, though Josh Allen and company will raise a competitive contest with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. With some of the league’s biggest stars set to suit up, here’s a DFS lineup preview for Saturday’s postseason contest:
QB - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Despite a tough matchup against a stout Broncos defense, Allen will be one of the more popular DFS picks of the weekend. Allen dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, posting three touchdowns in a comeback win to help his team advance. Though Denver’s defense will pose a greater test to Allen and Buffalo’s defense, I’m going to start him in this DFS lineup over Bo Nix.
QB - Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Nix enjoyed a solid second season in the NFL, but fantasy football managers likely won’t consider starting him over Allen. The Broncos’ signal-caller has suited up in just one playoff game, suffering a loss to Allen and Buffalo last season. The battle-tested 2024 MVP makes too great of an argument to start in fantasy this weekend.
RB - James Cook, Buffalo Bills
While a quiet Wild Card performance hampered his fantasy stock, 15 carries for 45 yards, it’s hard to bet against this season’s rushing champion. Similar to the case with Allen, Cook will enter a tough matchup against a stubborn defensive front, but his volume and efficiency throughout the season cast reason to believe in a bounce-back performance. I’d give Cook the nod for DFS contest lineups centered around the Divisional clash.
RB - RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey posted solid numbers in his rookie campaign, taking over the reins in the backfield following the loss of veteran back J.K. Dobbins. Harvey makes a compelling argument for DFS managers in need of running back help, offering efficient rushing production and pass-catching versatility out of the backfield. Still, in a head-to-head setting, I’d start Cook over the rookie back.
WR - Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Khalil Shakir dominated the target share in Buffalo’s Wild Card victory, hauling in each of his 12 targets for 82 yards through the air. Though Allen may not look his way to such an extent this weekend, his consistent role and elevated target-share makes him my pick for DFS contests over any Broncos wideout in a superior passing attack.
WR - Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton managed 1,000 yards through the air for a second consecutive season for the first time in his career. Though he offers a consistent role as Denver’s WR1, I’m not confident he’ll sustain volume as great as Shakir’s. I’ll take the Bills wideout for the head-to-head argument, though Sutton offers tremendous value for DFS lineups.
TE - Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
The tight end position plays a significant role in Buffalo’s offense, frequently featuring the tandem of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. With Kincaid questionable to suit up, the reins at tight end could be left to Knox for Saturday’s game. Though his fantasy stock will take a sizable leap this weekend, I’m not sold on his ceiling.
TE - Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Evan Engram gets the nod over Knox for DFS-style lineups, with greater volume despite an inconsistent Broncos passing game. The veteran pass-catcher offers far improved receiving upside and an elevated floor over Knox.
Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.