Divisional Round DFS Busts to Fade Including Christian McCaffrey & 2 Superstar Bills 

When playing DFS fantasy football on DraftKings, it's fun finding our sleepers and dart throws. However, even if we hit on them, it's all for not if our stars don't deliver the way they are supposed to. We can't afford to have our most expensive players let us down and sink our lineups. These are the top DFS busts for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen is the easy pick for the biggest bust of the week. Not only is he by far the most expensive quarterback option this week at $7,100, but he also has a horrific matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Bills simply don't have the weapons to compete with the Broncos' defense. That Denver pass rush is also going to cause Allen all types of problems. This one could get ugly.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks just played two weeks ago, and we saw CMC rush for just 23 yards and catch six passes for 34 yards. He could PPR his way to success, but that is not enough at his $8,800 price tag. This is the third toughest matchup in the league and the second toughest on the slate. While he may not be terrible in a vacuum, he'll fail to live up to his cost.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Cook has the worst possible matchup in the league and is the second most expensive running back on the slate behind only CMC. We are completely avoiding the Bills' offense this week because we don't expect them to do much of anything. This is going to be a brutal road matchup for Buffalo, and the only way they win is in a low-scoring defensive battle.

WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Diggs is going to end up being matched up against Derek Stingley Jr in this game, and he's going to struggle. At this point in their careers, Stingley is just a much better player. It doesn't give us any confidence that, in his past two games, Diggs has totaled five catches for 59 yards. We have seen him decline late in seasons for a long time; we are fading him this week.

WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jennings has a bad matchup this week against the Seattle Seahawks. He has reached 50 yards just once in the past seven games, and in two games against the Seahawks this season, he has totaled six catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns. We expect the Niners to attack Seattle more on the interior than on the outside with Jennings.

