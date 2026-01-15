NFL Divisional Round Preview: Texans Vs. Patriots DFS Lineup Outlook

The Houston Texans will go on the road to take on the New England Patriots this weekend in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Houston and New England each feature a plethora of stars on both respective sides, presenting a number of DFS start candidates and other fantasy football standouts.

The Patriots enter the matchup a three-point favorite over the Texans, though Houston’s defense could help the odds shift over the course of the game. Here’s a look at each team’s top DFS contributor for this matchup’s top lineup:

QB - Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) smiles after a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake Maye makes a clear case to start among fantasy lineups this weekend. The MVP candidate was one of the top quarterbacks in the league this season and carried such momentum into the postseason. Maye threw for 268 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers, adding 66 rushing yards on the ground. I’m giving the nod to Maye over C.J. Stroud for DFS lineups in a far greater offensive situation.

QB - C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud overcame a rough start to post a solid performance in Houston’s dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. The third-year quarterback threw for 250 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Behind a struggling offensive line without his top weapon, Maye gets the start over Stroud.

RB - TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands the ball off to New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

TreVeyon Henderson was one of the top rookie backs in the NFL this season, racking up over 900 rushing yards during the regular season. Henderson struggled in a reduced role against Los Angeles, raising concerns over his fantasy ceiling with just nine carries for 27 yards. It’s hard to make a case for Henderson to start coming off a quiet day against an inferior defense.

RB - Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) scores a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Woody Marks is going to get the start over Henderson for DFS lineups, highlighting this matchup, coming off a dominant performance against the Steelers. Marks racked up 112 yards and a touchdown over 19 carries in a role he projects to sustain against a superior Patriots defense. He’s going to get the nod in DFS lineups over Henderson.

WR - Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs was held in check in the Wild Card Round coming off a 1,000-yard regular season campaign. The veteran wideout hauled in just two catches for 16 yards, finishing the game as New England’s fifth-leading receiver. It’s hard to make a start case for Diggs against a stellar Texans defense, though I’ll take him in DFS over Houston’s group of wideouts.

WR - Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Christian Kirk emerged as Houston’s leading receiver following an injury to Collins. Without their No. 1 wideout, the Texans’ passing game will be hampered and I don’t see Kirk replicating his eight-catch, 144-yard masterclass against a stout Patriots secondary. Diggs gets the nod among DFS lineups.

