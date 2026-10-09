NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football DFS GPP Tournament-Winning Plays With Geno Smith Leading the Way

Winning a DFS GPP (Guaranteed Prize Pool) tournament requires a distinct departure from cash-game strategy. In cash games, baseline projection and high floors reign supreme. In GPP's, the goal is reaching the absolute 99th percentile score, requiring pure ceiling, structural leverage, and smart correlation to separate from the field without sacrificing projectable volume.

Quarterbacks Who Can Break the Slate

Geno Smith DraftKings ($6,400) FanDuel ($7,300)/Projected Ownership (6.2%)

0.52 Fantasy Points per Dropback, 278 Passing YPG, 2.1 Pass TDs/Game, 18 Rushing YPG

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the field gravitates toward high-priced chalk in marquee games, Smith presents optimal leverage in a matchup against a secondary allowing 8.1 yards per pass attempt. Smith's underlying efficiency remains among the league's top tier in deep-ball completion percentage and passing fantasy points per dropback. Facing a Browns defense that plays heavy man coverage, Smith's ability to extend plays and hit deep shots creates a multi-touchdown ceiling that remains slept on.

Drake Maye DraftKings ($5,800) FanDuel ($6,700)/Projected Ownership (3.8%)

0.48 Fantasy Points per Dropback, 235 Passing YPG, 34 Rushing YPG, 3 Total TDs

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye offers rushing production that drastically elevates his baseline nceiling relative to his mid-tier salary. Averaging over five designed carries per game alongside scramble yards, Maye needs only modest passing efficiency to exceed his value. Matching up against a Raiders front that struggles to contain perimeter scrambles, Maye serves as a salary saver who unlocks elite, high-priced skill position players elsewhere on the slate.

Running Backs With Tournament-Winning Upside

Chase Brown DraftKings ($5,600) FanDuel ($6,300)/Projected Ownership 6.8%

58% Snap Share, 16.2 Touches/Game, 4,1 Targets /Game, 55% Red-Zone Carry Share

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown is one of the premier mid-tier running backs on the Week 5 main slate. Brown ranks among the league leaders in Yards After Contact per attempt (3.41) and explosive run rate (12+ yard carries). His involvement in the passing game provides a high floor, while his breakaway speed gives him a multi-touchdown ceiling needed to win a large-field GPP tournament at sub-7% ownership.

Rhamondre Stevenson DraftKings ($5,900) FanDuel ($6,600)/Projected Ownership (5.4%)

62% Snap Share, 16.0 Touches/Game, 3.8 Targets/Game, 68% Red-Zone Carry Share, 2.95 Yards After Contact/Att

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson is entering a prime game-script environment where his team is expected to control clock and drive physical interior offense. He has logged 5 goal-line carries over his past three games, and his sub-6k price point creates instant leverage over mid-tier receivers in the same price range.

Wide Receivers Who Can Outperform Their Salary

Jameson Williams DraftKings ($5,700) FanDuel ($6,200)/Projected Ownership (5.8%)

7.,8 Targets/Game, 128 Air Yards/Game, 24.5% Target Share, 2.41 YPRR, 14.8 Average Depth of Target (aDOT)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates a first down against Carolina Panthersm during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is the quintessential GPP receiver: high aDOT, elite air-yards share, and explosive playmaking that does not require 10 catches to break a slate. Ranking inside the top 12 in total air yards, Williams needs only 3 or 4 completions in space to produce a 100-yard, 2-touchdown line.

Calvin Ridley DraftKings ($5,500) FanDuel ($6,200)

8.2 Targets/Game, 110 Air Yards/Game, 26% Target Share, 1.98 YPRR, 3 Red-Zone Targets

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (17) breaks up a pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ridley's underlying target share remains elite. His 26% target share and consistent deep target pipeline signal imminent positive regression. Facing a secondary that cedes top-12 fantasy numbers to perimeter wideouts, Ridley provides differential leverage at a discounted rate.

Tight Ends With Low-Owned Touchdown Potential

Tucker Kraft DraftKings ($4,100) FanDuel ($5,300)

76% Route Participation, 5.2 Targets/Game, 3 End-Zone Targets, 1.82 YPRR

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end is often a position where DFS managers over-concentrate on 1 or 2 choices. Kraft offers an elite route-participation rate (76%) for an under-$4,500 tight end, operating heavily in two-tight end sets and play-action concepts near the goal line.

Hunter Henry DraftKings ($3,800) FanDuel ($5,100)

68% Route Participation, 4.8 Targets/Game, 4 Red-Zone Targets, 1.55 YPPR

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry serves as a designated red-zone conversion weapon, holding a team-high 28% red-zone target share over the past three weeks. In a slate where saving salary at tight end allows you to pay up for high-ceiling running backs, Henry's touchdown upside presents strong structural value.

Stack Combinations That Can Win a GPP

The Primary Game-Stack: Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

Game Total: 54.5, Implied Team Totals: 30.0, Totals: Lions 30.0/ Cardinals 24.5/ Pace Rank: Top 5

Execution Strategy

QB + WR1 + WR2 Primary Core: Pair the passing attack with a double-stack of top targets to capture all passing touchdowns in a game carrying the highest total on the slate (54.5).

The Run-Back (Opposing WR): Bring the stack back ith the opposing team's primary receiver. If the game hits its 50+ point ceiling, rapid back-and-forth scoring forces elevated passing volume on both sides.

Why it Wins Gpps: High-total games often carry high ownership on individual pieces, but exact 3-player and 4-player gam stacks remain heavily under-utilized by the general public.

Contrarian Plays and Salary-Saving Differentials

To finalize a tournament-winning roster, integrate low-owned differential pieces that offer cap relief while maintaining ceiling potential.

Michael Wilson ($4,600)/3.2% Ownership)

Running a route on nearly 90% of dropbacks, Wilson provides direct correlation as a cheap run-back option in high-total games without forcing sacrifices at RB.

Dontayvion Wicks ($4,300)/ 2.5% Ownership)

Highly efficient on a per-route basis (2.85 YPRR vs zone), Wicks requires minimal target volume to hit 4x-5x multiplier metrics if he secures a long touchdown.

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