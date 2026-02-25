Nikola Jokic, Derrick White, & 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Nuggets vs. Celtics
The final game of Wednesday’s NBA slate will feature the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets on ESPN. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog fantasy.
Payton Pritchard Under 17.5 Points
Payton Pritchard has been having big games for the Celtics night in and night out. In three of his past four games, he has had 26 or more points, significantly passing the over on his points prop line for Wedensday night. Despite this, his under on his points is the correct play against the Nuggets.
The Nuggets do rank in the bottom half of the NBA in points allowed per game in the NBA, ranking 19th. Despite this, Pritchard’s scoring success in his career against them is enough to go ahead and take his under on points. In 11 career games against Denver, Pritchard has had under 17 points every single time.
Derrick White Over 5.5 Assists
This may be the best prop to take in the entire game. Guard for Boston, Derrick White, in his last four games has had eight or more assists. He takes thesis momentum in covering his 5.5 assist line against a team that has been allowing a ton of assists recently.
Denver, in their last three games, is tied for allowing the most assists per game in the NBA.
Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 Rebounds
Big man for the Nuggets and former MVP Nikola Jokic should hit the under on his rebounding line in this contest. His line of 13.5 feels a bit inflated due to how many boards he racked up in the Nuggets' previous game.
Against the Golden State Warriors, Jokic had 20 rebounds. Golden State has allowed the eighth most rebounds per game in the NBA over its last three games, while the Celtics are allowing the third fewest over this stretch. Also, Jokic, in his last six games against Boston, has had 14 or more rebounds just one time.
Baylor Scheierman Over 4.5 Rebounds
Known for his sharpshooting, wing for the Celtics, Baylor Scheierman, has been making an impact on the glass recently. In his last eight outings, Schiereman has had five or more rebounds seven times. This includes an 11 rebound performance in his latest game against the Phoenix Suns.
He should continue this trend against Denver, despite them being one of the better teams at limiting rebounds in the NBA.
Cameron Johnson Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers
Cameron Johnson may not be having as big a season as the general public thought he would when suiting up in a Nuggets uniform, but he has still been solid. Johnson has made an impact from the three-point line lately, knocking down two or more threes in eight of his last 10 games. This track of success of making over 1.5 made 3-pointers should continue against Boston Wedensday.
The Celtics this season are allowing the ninth-most threes per game in the NBA. Also in Johnson’s career against the Celtics, he has made two or more threes in eight out of 12 games.
