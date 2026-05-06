OG Anunoby, Tyrese Maxey, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Knicks vs. 76ers 

The Philadelphia 76ers, after losing in game one in a second-round NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks, will look to even things up at 1-1 on Wednesday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game two matchup.

Tyrese Maxey Over 24.5 Points

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates during the final moments of their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

After an underwhelming outing in game one against New York, star for the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has a player prop point line at 24.5 that feels like it is at a bit of a discount. Wth this, his over is a great play. In game one, Maxey played a playoff personal low 27 minutes and scored 13 points on 3-9 shooting.

Maxey, outside of game one against the Knicks, has had great recent success against them. In four regular-season games this season, he covered the over on his 24.5 point line for Wednesday, three times when facing New York. He scored 32,36, and 30 points in these games. Also, Maxey in game two of the last playoff series he was in scored 29 points. This performance came after hitting the under on his 24.5 point line in game one against the Boston Celtics, where Maxey scored 21 points.

OG Anunoby Over 17.5 Points

May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby is arguably playing the best stretch of basketball he has all season. In game one of this series against the 76ers, he scored 18 points. This marks the fourth game of his last five where he has covered the over on his 17.5 point prop line for Wednesday. This trend of hitting the over should continue for Anunoby.

Anunoby, going back to the regular season, had great success recently against Philadelphia. In his last two regular-season games against them, he scored 23 and 19 points. The combo of his recent playoff success and his regular-season success against Philadelphia is enough to warrant taking the over on his points prop on Wednesday.

Josh Hart Over 9.5 Rebounds

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The line of 9.5 for Josh Hart’s rebounding prop on Wednesday feels way too high, but it is not. In his last five games, Hart has not had 10 or more rebounds one time. In game one against the 76ers, he had eight rebounds. It should be noted that he logged this amount of boards in a personal low in minutes this playoffs, logging just 26 minutes. If there is a more competitive game on Wednesday, Hart should have no problem logging 10 or more rebounds.

Hart, against the 76ers this season, had 10 or more rebounds twice in three games. The one game he did not hit the over on rebounds in the regular season, he did not play over 30 minutes.

Joel Embiid Over 8.5 Rebounds

May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the first quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid had an off game, like most 76ers players, in game one against New York. He had 14 points on 3-11 shooting and recorded just four rebounds. Going into game two, if things are more competitive, Embiid should have no issue covering the over on his 8.5 rebounding prop line.

Embiid, in round one of the playoffs, had nine or more rebounds in three out of the four games he played in. Against New York in the regular season, he had nine or more rebounds in each of the two games he played against them. He had 11 and 10 rebounds in these games

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 4.5 Assists

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns has yet to have a big breakout scoring performance this playoffs, but he has been extremely effective in other areas, one of them being his playmaking. In Towns' last four games, he has had five or more assists in every game. In game one against Philadelphia, he recorded six assists in just 20 minutes. If he gets back to his round one playoff series average of around 32 MPG in game two, he should have no problem logging at least five assists.

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