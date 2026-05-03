Knicks' Tyrese Maxey Concerns May Help Mikal Bridges Redeem Himself

The Knicks have plenty of reasons to feel confident heading into their second-round series against the 76ers. However, one legitimate concern, with no clear solution, is who will slow down Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey.

Jalen Brunson is a non-starter in that conversation despite the similar builds, and the rest of New York's otherwise strong defensive options present a speed disadvantage that could allow Maxey to win this series for Philly if he has little trouble getting himself open.

Mikal Bridges will very likely be the first one called for this gargantuan task, even though his first round was mostly a disaster. This sets up an opportunity for the highly paid wing to get himself back in everyone's good graces.

Mikal Bridges can earn his Knicks keep by winning matchup against Tyrese Maxey

The Sixers aren't the cleanest matchup for the Knicks, considering their roster composition. Maxey being the 1B to Joel Embiid's 1A is problematic on its own, especially factoring in his size. They're also flanked by towering wings who can score or be aggressive, attacking the rim, making it difficult to hide Brunson on anyone.

That said, Bridges is perhaps the "best" choice to guard Maxey as things kick off. He's got a clear height advantage at 6-foot-6 (compared to the 6-foot-2 Maxey) to disrupt shots while being nimble enough to stick with him in one-on-one scenarios.

His insane 7-foot-2 wingspan will come in handy as well, allowing Bridges to not only bother Maxey as a playmaker in the passing lanes but also still pester him even if he gets past and makes a play toward the rim.

This would allow Brunson to "guard" a lesser scoring threat in Kelly Oubre. Meanwhile, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns could focus on the heavier firepower in Paul George, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid. As long as Maxey doesn't go nuclear and Oubre doesn't fully exploit Brunson's defense, New York is in great shape.

Of course, that dream reality falls apart if Bridges can't hold up his end of the bargain on Maxey. After all, the vibes around the wing are incredibly poor following a first round that saw him get demoted midway through, considering he wasn't a net positive with his offense being in the gutter.

His 24 points in Game 6 were a great sign, though they also came against a Hawks squad whose minds were clearly on the offseason. Bridges also posted the worst defensive rating (104.4) amongst all the starters against the Hawks, while seeing the likes of Jose Alvarado (82.8) and Miles McBride (95.9) thrive on that side of the ball -- which is notable since both players could also be called upon as Maxey stoppers in this series.

All of this sets the stage for Bridges to truly prove some of his worth, or inch closer to a true demotion. He's not the only guy Mike Brown could use to guard Maxey, and it remains to be seen if he has the huge overall impact he's getting a lump sum of money to provide.

But, quieting Maxey also changes the entire outlook of this series, so Bridges simply doing a great job defensively could be all New York needs from him. Though George and Edgecombe are threats, they combined for just over 32 points per game during the length of the Celtics series. Oubre also doesn't appear to be at top form, with a paltry 9.3 PPG against Boston.

Notably, Philadelphia leans heavily on its starters, with Maxey logging 41 minutes a night in the first round. Stopping him, or at least reducing his offensive output, will throw the entire team off its axis.

Bridges has already gotten a good read on Maxey this season, as the Sixers guard was his fourth-most frequent matchup. He held Maxey to a respectable 19 points generated with five assists and 7-of-15 shooting, while also forcing three turnovers, which is promising.

Considering the stakes and timing of this rematch, it is a huge opportunity for Bridges to regain some good favor, especially seeing his minutes recently slip in the first round. While his offense coming back in some way would help, the biggest piece he can bring to the table is on defense, by holding his own against Maxey and letting his teammates suffocate the remaining options for the 76ers.