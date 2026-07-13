Olivia Miles and 3 Other WNBA Props for Underdog Fantasy on Monday 7/13/26

There are only two games on the WNBA slate for July 13, 2026. The Los Angeles Sparks will take on the Atlanta Dream at 7 PM ET on USA Network. In the second game, you have the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Minnesota Lynx at 9 PM ET on Peacock/NBC Sports Network.

Below are four player props available for tonight on Underdog Fantasy.

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream) 23.5 PRA (Over)

Canada enters tonight's matchup having cleared 23.5 PRA in consecutive games. Over her last 10 outings, she has maintained a balanced baseline of 12.1 points, 7.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Currently ranking fourth in the WNBA with 7.3 assists per game, she operates primarily as a pass-first floor general. Flanked by elite scoring threats like Alisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, Canada boasts an incredibly high assist ceiling if her teammates find their rhythm early. With All-Star forward Angel Reese sidelined tonight, Atlanta faces a massive production deficit on the glass. Compensating for the absence of the league's leading rebounder will require a collective team effort, providing Canada with an excellent opportunity to swoop in for extra boards. If Canada can hit double digits in scoring alongside a projected 10-plus assists, she is well-positioned to clear the 23.5 threshold. This outlook is heavily reinforced by a depleted Los Angeles defense that is missing both Cameron Brink and Kelsey Plum.

Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx) 29.5 PRA (Over)

While a 29.5 PRA line is demanding, superstar rookie Olivia Miles has consistently proven capable of shattering high totals. She has gone over this mark in five of her last 10 games, notably scoring at least 20 points in every single one of those successful outings. As the primary engine of Minnesota's offense, Miles' guarantees a high statistical floor due to her heavy volume running the pick-and-roll. Her playmaking skills are astronomical as she ranks seventh in the WNBA in assists per game, maximized by the perimeter gravity of Kayla McBride and the interior presence of Natasha Howard. Miles possesses elite natural instincts on the glass, allowing her to secure defensive boards and instantly ignite transition play. In her two previous matchups against the Phoenix Mercury, she excelled with averages of 16 points, 9.5 assists, and 5 rebounds. If she manages to stay out of foul trouble, limits turnovers, and sustains her production across all four quarters, 29.5 PRA remains well within reach in Minnesota's offensive system.

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury) 15.5 Rebounds & Assists (Under)

Usually a model of statistical consistency, Thomas is enduring an unexpected cold stretch, hitting her projected lines just once in her last five games. Thomas faces a steep uphill climb against a disciplined Minnesota defense. In their first two meetings this year, the Lynx held Thomas to a mere 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, marks well below her usual season averages. Unless Phoenix can successfully dictate a fast-paced, high-possession shootout, Thomas' opportunities will be severely constrained. Minnesota's perimeter defenders, specifically McBride and Bridget Carleton, excel at fighting over screens to deny clean looks to Phoenix's spot-up shooters. By neutralizing these kick-out options, the Lynx look to force Thomas into a scoring role rather than letting her orchestrate the floor as a playmaker.

Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) 26.5 Points & Rebounds (Over)

Los Angeles enters tonight on a two-game winning streak driven primarily by Ogwumike's elite efficiency, highlighted by her shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc during this stretch. With the Sparks missing core pieces Brink and Plum, Ogwumike is tasked with anchoring the offense to offset Plum's team-leading 23.9 PPG. The coaching staff are leaning heavily on their veteran star. She has logged over 30 minutes per contest in her last two games while averaging roughly 14 field goal attempts. As the clear top option in late-game situations, Ogwumike should easily carry this high-volume usage over tonight. With Atlanta's anchor Reese out of commission, the painted area opens up significantly, giving Ogwumike a much smoother, less contested path to dominate the boards and cash out on her lines.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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