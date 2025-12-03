Saquon Barkley And 4 Fantasy Football RBs With Favorable Playoff Schedules

Fantasy football owners have seen notable production from the running back position throughout the season thus far. With the playoffs approaching over the next few weeks, managers will continue to anticipate steady production from some of the league’s best running backs in the most crucial weeks of the fantasy season. Here are five of fantasy’s top backs with the most-favorable playoff schedules in Weeks 16, 17 and 18.

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has endured inconsistent stretches throughout the season, due in large part to the offense’s struggles as a whole. Barkley is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season, entering Week 14 ranked as RB13 among PPR leagues. While his performance has been underwhelming for much of the season, Barkley could bounce back with notable performances down the stretch of the NFL regular season and fantasy playoffs.

The Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders in Weeks 16 and 18, presenting favorable matchups against the 27th-ranked run defense in the NFL. In Week 17, Barkley will see another favorable individual matchup during the second round of the playoffs versus the Buffalo Bills, who enter Week 14 with 30th-ranked run defense in the league.

Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucky Irving made a splash in his first game back from injury, snapping a seven-game absence due to ankle and shoulder troubles. Irving immediately took over the reins as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ RB1, posting 17 of the backfield’s 27 carries. The second-year back posted 16.1 PPR points, making a notable fantasy impact following his extended absence.

Irving’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for fantasy owners who have been forced to fill the void over the course of the season thus far. He’ll have two games to continue building momentum before three favorable matchups during the fantasy playoffs. Two games versus the Carolina Panthers’ 19th-ranked run defense and a Week 17 clash versus 29th-ranked run defense of the Miami Dolphins make Irving a must-start in the playoffs.

De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off to running back De'Von Achane (28) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Despite Miami’s inconsistency, running back De’Von Achane has been one of the team’s few bright spots. Achane enters Week 14 ranked third in rushing and sixth in yards from scrimmage. That success has translated to fantasy, where he ranks fifth among all running backs in both PPR and non-PPR leagues.

Achane’s performance throughout the season projects to carry into the playoffs, where he’ll see two consecutive favorable matchups before a tough game environment versus the New England Patriots in Week 18. The Cincinnati Bengals present an immensely favorable contest versus the 31st-ranked run defense in the league, followed up by a showdown against an inconsistent Buccaneers’ defense, which ranks 22nd in the NFL in yardage.

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Veteran running back Alvin Kamara is in the midst of an absence due to an MCL sprain, and is slated to miss his second consecutive game in Week 14. The Saints are expecting Kamara back in Week 16, just in time for the fantasy playoffs. Despite his inconsistent play in a lackluster Saints offense, his schedule down the stretch elevates his case to start in the playoffs.

The Saints have the easiest remaining schedule, according to the league’s strength of schedule, suiting up against the New York Jets in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Kamara should find success versus a lackluster Jets front, followed up by a showdown against the Tennessee Titans and the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league.

Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has filled a massive need for the Dallas Cowboys’ offense this season, emerging as one of the top backs in the league this season. His performance has carried over to fantasy, where he enters Week 14 ranked as RB7 among PPR leagues. The NFL’s sixth-leading rusher’s dominance is expected to translate down the stretch of the season during the fantasy playoffs.

In Week 16, Dallas will suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose run defense has sputtered at times this season. The Cowboys will advance to take on the Commanders and New York Giants, who offer immensely favorable matchups for Williams against the 31st and 30th-ranked defenses in the NFL, respectively.

Read More Fantasy On SI News