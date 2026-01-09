Packers Wild Card DFS Targets: Josh Jacobs' Ceiling & Wide Receiver Values vs. Bears

Since defeating the Bears in Week 14, the Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games while battling quarterback and running back injuries. They outscored their opponents by 31 points.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during warmups prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay wants to run the ball and play well on defense. The loss of pass rusher Micah Parsons invites a longer passing window for opposing quarterbacks. The Packers averaged 28.8 passes per game, ranking 17th in fantasy points (342.75). They gain 7.9 yards per pass attempt, with 26 passing touchdowns.

Jordan Love (DK – $5,300) – Love was knocked out of Week 16 with a concussion, leading to two missed games. He played well in Week 4 (30.30) and Week 8 (31.30) while scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in three other matchups (20.90, 25.80, and 20.30). In his first game vs. the Bears, Love passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns. On his down days, he passed for fewer than 200 yards in six games. The Packers can make big plays in the passing game, and their receiving corps is much healthier than it was earlier in the year.

Green Bay Packers Running Backs

The Packers’ running backs gained only 4.1 yards per carry, with 17 rushing touchdowns. They ranked 17th in fantasy points (383.40).

Josh Jacobs (DK – $6,300) – After Week 10, Jacobs has been banged up, leading to two missed games and one limited showing. He ran the ball well down the stretch (4.5 yards per carry), but averaged only 13.3 touches per game (72/321/2 with eight catches for 45 yards and one touchdown). Over his first nine games, Jacobs averaged 19.72 FPPG in DraftKings scoring, highlighted by two impact games (31.70 and 32.00 fantasy points). Green Bay will rotate in Emmanuel Wilson, but his role could be less this week. Chicago allows big plays to running backs (4.8 yards per carry), suggesting that Jacobs will score and post a high enough outcome to be on the winning ticket in the DFS market this week.

Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Wm. Glasheen | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay’s wide receiver caught 190 of their 284 targets for 2,512 yards and 17 touchdowns. They gained 13.2 yards per catch. The Packers finished 2025 ranked 14th in wide receiver fantasy points (543.20) in PPR formats.

Christian Watson (DK – $4,900) – Over his last seven games, Watson delivered four winning games (4/46/2, 4/83/1, 4/89/2, and 5/113/1) for his favorable salary. Green Bay had him on the field for only 41%, 63%, and 62% of their snaps over the last three games. In his game in Chicago, he caught only two of his six targets for 17 yards. Watson is a key player for the Packers’ passing game, while offering big play and scoring upside. He is a live option on the two-game slate.

Green Bay Packers Tight Ends

The Packers’ tight ends ranked 20th in fantasy points (201.20) in PPR formats. They caught 74 passes for 852 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 targets. Tucker Kraft (32/489/6) was a significant part of their success over eight games.

Luke Musgrave (DK – $2,600) – Green Bay gave Musgrave more targets (13) over his last three games (2/22, 4/52, and 3/38). He doesn’t have a touchdown this year.

Final Green Bay Packers Wild Card DFS Thoughts

Josh Jacobs should be active in this game, and one of the top three wide receivers for the Packers has a reasonable chance to be a winning play on this DFS slate.

