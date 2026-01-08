Pat Freiermuth and 2 Other Great DFS Tight End Value Picks for Wild Card Weekend

As we chase value, we find it. It takes good research and well, that is really it. I like to put in that hard work so that you do not have to. Today, we focus on the Tight End Position. George Kittle and Dallas Goedert are surely the two best options, but they are also injured. To avoid risk, we look down the board and, sure enough, we find these three prime options to consider using.

Dalton Schultz, HOU — $5,200 (FanDuel) | $4,000 (DraftKings)

If you read my articles, you know my motto — Volume is King. Schultz has that volume that we so strive to find. Schultz is 2nd on the Texans in Targets (6.0 per Game). He only has (3) Touchdowns on the year, but his elite volume replaces that, especially in PPR DFS Formats. At these prices, we really need about (40) Yards to hit 1x of salary.

In this matchup, Schultz benefits. The Steelers are 30th versus Tight Ends. They are bad through and throughout in their coverages, no matter the position. If they cannot get pressure, the Texans will prevail, and that is to be expected.

Pat Freiermuth, PIT — $5,200 (FanDuel) | $3,500 (DraftKings)

For everyone who has been clamoring for more Pat Freiermuth in the offense, here’s a great play on which to build your case.



3rd-and-8, 4th quarter, Steelers down by four. BAL in a five-under, two-deep shell with the nickel carrying Freiermuth up the seam. Watch the beautiful… pic.twitter.com/KVyzBSgrb7 — Kevin Smith (@KTSmithFFSN) January 5, 2026

If we date back many years, we know that Arthur Smith will either love his Tight End, or hate him (e.g. Kyle Pitts). It appears that he loves Friermuth over-all. Now, with Darnell Washington on the IR, the workload only continues to rise.

Friermuth is averaging (3.1) Targets per Game. Washington averaged (2.6) per Game. In the scheme that Smith runs this offense, the Tight Ends will stay heavily involved. This means that at least 50% of Washington's volume should naturally transition to Freiermuth. He now very well may have 4+ Targets per Game.

The Texans are 13th versus Tight Ends. This is purely average, thus not threatening volume too much. Freiermuth will have average Red Zone output, projecting a Target Share roughly to 15%. He is highly explosive with (11.9) Yards per Reception, well above the (10.0) Yard average.

Tommy Tremble, CAR — $4,700 (FanDuel) | $2,800 (DraftKings)

Talk about a discount... Tremble is ultra-cheap, but his volume may actually be rising quite high. With Ja'Tavion Sanders on the IR, Tremble is the TE1. He capitalized on that in Week 18 where Tremble had 4 Targets, 3 Receptions, 38 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. He also played a season-best 90% of snaps, double that of Mitchell Evans, the TE2.

Dave Canales uses his Tight Ends moderately. His Tight Ends have just over a 20% Target Share in this offense. Tremble will now have 12-15% of that, with 20% upside. The Rams are 16th versus Tight Ends, so volume should find itself with Tremble. For such a cheap price, we can easily hit 2x, or even 3x with a Touchdown.

